UA women beat Georgia

Arkansas's Chelsea Dungee (33) drives against Georgia's Caitlin Hose (10) and Jenna Staiti during the first half of a women's Southeastern Conference NCAA college basketball tournament game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Chelsea Dungee scored 31 points, her fourth 30-point outing of the season, and the 10th-seeded University of Arkansas upended No. 7 seed Georgia 86-76 on Thursday night in the second round of the SEC women's basketball tournament.

Alexis Tolefree had 13 points, Kiara Williams and Jailyn Mason scored 12 each, and Malicia Monk 10 as all five Arkansas starters scored in double figures for the second time this season.

The Razorbacks (17-13) face No. 2 seed and 12th-ranked South Carolina in Friday's quarterfinals.

Despite a 19-3 run in the first quarter, Arkansas only led 25-20 after one period. The Razorbacks opened the second period on an 11-4 run. Dungee's three-point play made it 48-35 at the half.

Arkansas led by 19 before the Bulldogs scored the final five points of the third quarter, capped by a Taja Cole three-pointer that cut the deficit to 73-59.

Cole scored the Bulldogs' first eight points of the fourth quarter, and her assist to Stephanie Paul for a layup cut the Arkansas lead to 78-69 with 6:18 remaining.

Dungee responded with a jumper to push the edge back into double figures, and Georgia would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The game was the first time in three meetings that Arkansas defeated the Bulldogs, who won 80-72 and 93-83 in the regular season.

Arkansas shot 56 percent for the game, making 7 of 16 from behind the three-point line and 15 of 17 from the foul line. Mason went 4 of 4 behind the arc.

Cole had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-11), and Caliya Robinson scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting with 9 rebounds.

Monk led the Razorbacks with five assists, while Williams and Tolefree topped Arkansas' rebounders with five.

TENNESSEE 69, LSU 66

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Evina Westbrook and Rennia Davis combined for 39 points, 27 in the second half, and Tennessee edged LSU in a critical SEC Tournament second-round game.

Both teams are considered on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and with a quarterfinal meeting with league champion and No. 5 Mississippi State today, a win was crucial to keep NCAA hopes alive, especially for Tennessee (19-11), which has never missed a tournament since the NCAA started running it in 1982.

Westbrook had 20 points, 15 after halftime on 7-of-10 shooting, and Davis had 19, 12 after the break, including making 3 of 4 free throws in the last 25.4 seconds.

MISSOURI 87, FLORIDA 56

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Amber Smith scored 18 points, Hannah Schuchts added 16 and fifth-seeded Missouri cruised past 13th-seeded Florida.

Sophie Cunningham added 13 points and Haley Troup 10 for the Tigers (22-9), who play four-seed and No. 13 Kentucky in the quarterfinals today.

The Tigers shot 52.5 percent (31 of 59) and outrebounded the Gators 38-27 with Smith grabbing nine.

AUBURN 53, ALABAMA 52

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Janiah McKay scored 12 points and No. 6-seed Auburn rallied in the fourth quarter to beat No. 11-seed Alabama.

Auburn advanced to play No. 3-seed Texas A&M (23-6) at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Ariyah Copeland made 1 of 2 free throws with 7½ minutes left to give Alabama a 45-39 lead. McKay then made a pair of foul shots on consecutive trips sparking a 10-0 run and Auburn (22-8) never trailed again.

SEC tournament at a glance

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Florida 64, Mississippi 57 Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 57

SECOND ROUND

THURSDAY’S GAMES Arkansas 86, Georgia 76

Tennessee 69, LSU 66 Missouri 87, Florida 56 Auburn 53, Alabama 52

QUARTERFINALS

TODAY’S GAMES

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m. Kentucky vs. Missouri, 1:30 p.m.

