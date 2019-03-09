A light in the tunnel?

Looking at early Democratic contenders like Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, it'd be easy to think this presidential primary election was going to be a game of who can go the furthest left at the fastest pace. The most talked-about candidates certainly seem to be trying to set the outer edge.

But earlier this week, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper entered the primary. He may not carry the name recognition of a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Big Labor), but he's a breath of fresh air for independents who may not want to vote for President Trump but who aren't exactly crazy about the American-styled socialists, either.

Mr. Hickenlooper is a Rocky Mountain Democrat, an entirely different breed from the coastals that get all the attention. Those mountain folk tend to be a little closer to Libertarians than socialists, God bless 'em. They like their public lands, and they don't much care who marries whom. Business friendly, gun friendly, even pot friendly. Which says a lot about the pros and cons of Libertarians.

Of course, for every Boulder, there's a little more conservative Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. And Gov. Hickenlooper had to win election and re-election through all of it. The Washington Post reports that he earned a degree in geology, and when he got laid off, Mr. Hickenlooper co-founded a microbrewery in Denver. He also plays the banjo, so he ought to have the hipster vote nailed down.

But what we really like about Mr. Hickenlooper is his bipartisan spirit. Colorado is a purple state, and Republicans controlled the Legislature for part of the time he was in office. So he worked building bridges between the parties, making compromises and working across the aisle to take Colorado from the end of the recession to a period of economic growth and prosperity--armed with common sense and business-friendly policies.

Before that former governor entered the race, there was Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who embodies a similar spirit as a midwestern Democrat. The senator said she's been working to take back the spirit of the Democratic party in the midwest. In Minnesota, she runs with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and has won conservative districts like that of former Rep. Michele Bachmann.

And we haven't even heard from Joe Biden yet, who might be the one to dominate the center lane next year.

We're happy to see candidates like these in the fray. How they'll fare is anybody's guess, but it's healthy for the Democratic Party to have them as choices. And a healthy two-party system makes for a healthy American democracy.

Editorial on 03/09/2019