At ASU, zones for speaking dropped

The governing board for the Arkansas State University System voted unanimously Friday to immediately drop its policy on free-expression areas to comply with a newly passed state law, a spokesman said.

The repealed policy stated in part the ASU System "has not opened its campuses as public forums" and that campuses must designate "Free Expression Areas for speeches and demonstrations."

The vote, during a regularly scheduled board meeting in Mountain Home, took place as a federal lawsuit remains pending that claims ASU violated the First Amendment in a dispute over a recruiting table for conservative organization Turning Point USA at the Jonesboro campus's Heritage Plaza. The university has denied the claim.

The new law, set to take effect statewide 90 days after final adjournment of the ongoing legislative session, states members of a campus community wanting "to engage in noncommercial activity in an outdoor area of campus of a state-supported institution of higher education shall be permitted to do so freely," so long as their conduct is not unlawful and "does not materially or substantially disrupt" university functions.

The law specifically prohibits free-expression zones, stating that public colleges and universities "shall not create free speech zones or other designated outdoor areas of campus outside of which expressive activities are prohibited."

In response to the lawsuit, court filings for ASU "specifically deny that all expressive activity on ASU's campus is limited to the Freedom of Expression Areas."

The vote Friday means ASU System colleges and its Jonesboro university campus are to immediately comply with Act 184, signed into law on Feb. 20 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The resolution approved Friday states the policy repeal is "due to the passage of Act 184 of 2019."

ASU System spokesman Jeff Hankins declined to comment on the pending lawsuit or elaborate on why the board voted on Friday to change its policy rather than wait for the law to take effect.

The lawsuit against ASU was filed in December 2017 in U.S. District Court by student Ashlyn Hoggard and a chapter of Turning Point USA. They are represented in the case by attorney Tyson Langhofer, who also is director of the Center for Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group.

"I commend them for repealing the policy. It's obviously a bad policy," Langhofer said in a phone interview. The Arkansas law -- one of several campus free-speech laws passed in a growing number of states, including Missouri and Tennessee, according to a 2018 report published by the American Association of University Professors -- was praised by Langhofer as "a very good law."

"We're very pleased that Arkansas enacted it. If Arkansas universities and colleges conform their policies to that state law, then obviously we would be very pleased," Langhofer said.

Campus speech issues have been brought to the forefront nationally by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and President Donald Trump, who, on March 2, spoke about what he described as a lack of support for free speech at some schools.

Nationally, a few speakers, some voicing right-wing viewpoints, have been denied access to speak at campus venues or been met with unruly protests or violence. Trump, in remarks made at the Conservative Political Action Conference, said he will sign an executive order requiring schools to support free speech or lose out on federal funding.

Some have pushed back against Trump's remarks, including Terry W. Hartle, a senior vice president of the American Council on Education, who told The Associated Press that such an executive order would be "a solution in search of a problem" and that free speech already is valued in higher education.

In September, DeVos referred to ASU in a speech that criticized some administrators and faculty for "manipulating marketplaces of ideas."

"Take what recently happened to a student at Arkansas State University," DeVos said. She said an ASU student "wanted to recruit for a student organization she was founding, but soon learned it first had to be approved by the university."

The suit claims that in October 2017 an ASU official and a police officer ordered Hoggard and a representative of Turning Point USA, who had set up a recruiting table, to leave Heritage Plaza and stop speaking with students. The lawsuit states that a police officer "informed Ashlyn that she had violated the Student Conduct Code by engaging in speech outside of the speech zones."

The lawsuit alleges violation of the rights of freedom of speech and legal due process.

The university has said in court filings that plaza tables were reserved for registered student organizations, and that Hoggard was approached so that officials could explain how to become a registered student organization.

The Turning Point USA representative, Emily Parry, "refused to move, and she was asked to leave campus," and Hoggard voluntarily went with her, a court filing states.

"No ASU official ever told Hoggard that she could not engage in speech with students on campus in general; only that certain tabling locations, such as the Heritage Plaza patio, are reserved for use only by [registered student organizations] and University departments," states a court filing from ASU.

Langhofer said that while the policy has changed, the lawsuit's claim that Hoggard was denied her rights on that day in October still lacks a legal resolution. Oral arguments in the case have been scheduled for April.

