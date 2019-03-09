At the Post

DAY 26 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,500

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,558,930

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $465,072

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,093,858

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:25 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 7 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockeys Jareth Loveberry and David Cohen won two races. Loveberry won the first race with Hamazing Vision ($11,20, $5.00 and $3.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.89. Loveberry also won the ninth race with Kiffle ($7.00, $3.80 and $3.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.93. On the season, Loveberry has won six races in 40 starts.

Cohen won the second race with Saucy at Midnight ($10.00, $5.40 and $3.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.65, and the fifth race with All About Ashley ($4.00, $2.80 and $2.40), covering 1 mile in 1:38.66. Cohen is in second place in the jockey standings with 30 victories in 129 starts.

Trainers Mac Robertson and Karl Broberg won two races. Robertson won the second race with Saucy at Midnight, and the ninth race with Kiffle to improve his season totals to five victories in 25 starts.

Broberg won the third race with Sugar Cube ($5.40, $3.40 and $2.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.48, and the fifth race with All About Ashley to improve his season totals to 13 victories in 55 starts.

SIX SHOOTER TO GAZEBO

Six Shooter will make his next start in the $125,000 Gazebo Stakes for 3-year-olds March 23 at Oaklawn, trainer Paul Holthus of Hot Springs said Friday morning.

Six Shooter had been under consideration for the $1 million Rebel Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on March 16, but Holthus said the gelding will return to a sprint in the 6-furlong Gazebo. Six Shooter ran in Oaklawn's first two Kentucky Derby points races, finishing fourth in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 25 and $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 18.

"I think this horse can win the Gazebo," Holthus said moments after Six Shooter worked a half-mile in :49.40 under Stewart Elliott. "I just think it's the right thing to do, to run where I think I've got a chance to win. I think he's a versatile horse. I think he can sprint. I'm not too sure he might not be a better sprinter. He could be a really good closing sprinter. Who knows?"

FINAL FURLONG

Multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Ministry returned to the work tab Friday morning, covering 3 furlongs in :37.80 for owner Linda Robbins. Ministry is unraced since June because of a leg problem, but the hope is she can run before the meeting ends May 4, Robbins said. ... Bye Bye J, a 3-year-old Arkansas-bred stakes-winning filly and recent addition to trainer Ron Moquett's barn, worked a half-mile in :49.60 Friday morning. She is entered in Thursday's eighth race, an $85,000 second level allowance race at 6 furlongs. ... M and M Racing recorded its meet-high 23rd victory in Thursday's first race with Pocket Personality ($8.20), who was the stable's 100th starter this season. M and M captured its first career owner's title last year at Oaklawn with 21 victories. M and M had 100 starters at the 2018 Oaklawn meeting, and 104 starters through Thursday.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/09/2019