A new $25.5 million interchange on U.S. 67/167 in Cabot is scheduled to open to traffic on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The new interchange at Arkansas 38 and known as Exit 21 will open, weather permitting. Electronic message boards will be placed on U.S. 67/167 to inform motorists that the interchange, the third in Cabot, is open, the department said.

Metro on 03/09/2019