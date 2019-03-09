Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Feb. 22

Hannah Crouch and Steven Scarberry, Benton, twin son and daughter.

Shannon and Kyle Kalkwarf, Little Rock, daughter.

Savanah White and Jordan Hardy, Magnolia, son.

Feb. 25

Heather Graham and Joshua Cooper, Conway, twin daughters.

Courtney Reed, Benton, daughter.

Feb. 28

Crystal and Joel Pootmay, Little Rock, son.

March 1

Felicia and Keith Wilkinson, Batesville, daughter.

March 4

Kaitlyn and Larry Roberts, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Victoria Bryant and Kelvin Donahue, North Little Rock, son.

March 6

Jazmyne Guess, Little Rock, daughter.

March 7

Renee and Eric Baldwin, Beebe, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Kimberly Yarbrough, 54 and Christin Treat, 23, both of Maumelle.

Joshua Muwumuza, 26, and Staci Bilderback, 22, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Thomsen, 40, and Emiley Bee, 28, both of Little Rock.

Randy Sweetin, 58, and Sandra Beatty, 53, both of Little Rock.

Jose Mendez, 27, and Jaira Fuentes, 33, both of Little Rock.

Veronica Scott, 33, and Eddie Gaddy, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Christopher Heaser, 32, and Krystal Grant, 33, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

19-937 Lapria Davis v. George Fitzpatrick.

19-938 Denise Neal v. John Neal.

19-941 Amanda Kirtkey v. James Hill, II.

19-942 Ronald Turner v. Shanna Turner.

19-943 Breonna Radford v. Reshon Radford.

19-944 Charley Hilton v. Karissa Hilton.

19-945 Mary Robbins v. Ronnie Robbins.

19-946 Latoshia Grant v. Jonathan Escobedo

19-950 Anthony Conley v. Amanda Conley.

19-952 Stephen Hilburn v. Jacqueline Phillips.

19-953 Tristina Hicks v. Goldie Hicks IV.

19-954 Amelia Roy-Brown v. Sylvester Brown III.

19-956 Lawanda Stanfield v. Bryant Stanfield.

GRANTED

17-559 Mercedes Reed Brown v. Rhakeem Brown.

17-3443 Stephanie Meadows v. Marcus Meadows.

18-4161 Sabrina Howard v. Michael Howard.

19-141 Monroe Hallman Jr. v. Dana Hallman

19-375 Kate Richards v. Curtis Richards.

