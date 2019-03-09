Division I in-state capusle

UALR women at Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

RECORDS UALR 18-10, 14-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 10-18, 4-13

SERIES UALR leads 27-3.

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Jr.;14.1;5.0

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, So.;10.2;2.3

G Terrion Moore, 5-8, So.;8.2;4.3

F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, Sr.;14.1;6.9

F Raeyana DeGray, 5-11, Sr.;6.7;5.3

COACH Joe Foley (330-172 in 16th season at UALR, 786-254 in 30th season overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Arsula Clark, 5-9, So.;14.4;7.4

G Amber Thompson, 5-9, Jr.;8.0;4.1

G Lauren Fitch, 5-6, Jr.;9.3;3.9

F Whitney Goins, 6-0, So.;6.3;3.6

C Diamond Brooks, 6-2, So.;3.1;3.7

COACH Jeff Dow (44-102 in fifth season at Louisiana-Monroe, 265-208 overall in 18th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;UL-MONROE

61.4;Points for;56.4

56.9;Points against;61.1

-1.1;Rebound margin;-2.0

+2.9;Turnover margin;-1.7

42.8;FG pct.;36.5

33.7;3-pt. pct.;27.4

71.7;FT pct.;67.1

CHALK TALK UALR can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament with a victory. ... Louisiana-Monroe was eliminated from the tournament last week. ... UALR is 12-2 vs. ULM in Monroe.

-- Christian Boutwell

UALR men vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 10-20, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 15-14, 8-9

SERIES UALR leads 18-16.

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Rayjon Tucker, 6-5, Jr.;20.4;6.8

G Jaizec Lottie, 6-1, So.;7.3;3.4

F Dani Koljanin, 6-8, Sr.;2.8;1.9

F Kris Bankston, 6-8, So.;8.4;4.7

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Fr.;10.9;4.6

COACH Darrell Walker (10-20 in first season at UALR, 55-36 in third season overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Daishon Smith, 6-1, Sr.;22.4;4.4

G Michael Ertel, 6-2, So.;15.3;2.8

G JD Williams, 6-4, Jr.;12.4;3.9

F Travis Munnings, 6-6, Sr.;14.0;7.6

F Youry White, 6-8, Jr.;0.8;1.3

COACH Keith Richard (108-172 in ninth season at Louisiana-Monroe, 258-289 overall in 18th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;UL-Monroe

74.6;Points for;78.2

75.8;Points against;75.1

+0.1;Rebound margin;-1.3

-2.0;Turnover margin;+1.0

48.5;FG pct.;45.2

35.3;3-pt pct.;39.4

66.0;FT pct.;77.4

CHALK TALK UALR was eliminated from a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament with Thursday's loss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette. ... Louisiana-Monroe is in seventh place, with two teams one game ahead of the Warhawks and two teams one game behind them, including Arkansas State University.

-- Christian Boutwell

ASU men vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 13-17, 7-10 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 18-12, 9-8

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 51-27.

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Ty Cockfield, 6-0, Sr.;22.0;3.6

G Grantham Gillard, 6-4, Sr.;10.2;5.7

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, So.;11.1;3.1

F Tristin Walley, 6-7, Sr.;7.3;5.4

F Shaquillo Fritz, 6-8, Jr.;1.5;2.3

COACH Mike Balado (24-38 in second season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Marcus Stroman, 6-2, Sr.;11.4;4.4

G Cedric Russell, 6-2, So.;9.5;1.8

G P.J. Hardy, 6-1, Jr.;6.7;2.3

F JaKeenan Gant, 6-8, Sr.;20.2;8.6

F Justin Miller, 6-6, Jr.;8.9;7.3

COACH Bob Marlin (173-123 in ninth season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 521-289 overall in 21st season)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Louisiana-Lafayette

73.5;Points for;81.8

77.0;Points against;80.6

+2.4;Rebound margin;-2.8

-1.8;Turnover margin;+2.1

41.9;FG pct.;44.4

34.0;3-pt pct.;34.4

72.8;FT pct.;74.7

CHALK TALK ASU confirmed its place in the Sun Belt Tournament with Thursday's win vs. Louisiana-Monroe. ... Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt in rebounding at 37.8 per game. ... The Red Wolves are the only team ranked inside the top 50 nationally in rebounds per game to not have a player averaging more than 6.0 rebounds per game.

-- Christian Boutwell

ASU women at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS Arkansas State 11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 7-21, 5-12

SERIES ASU leads 51-18.

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, So.;14.4;6.5

G Akasha Westbrook, 5-10, Sr.;10.4;5.5

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Fr.;9.9;4.0

G Payton Tennison, 5-11, Jr.;6.0;1.5

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, So.;7.7;5.4

COACH Brian Boyer (332-286 in 20th season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Andrea Cournoyer, 5-4, Fr.;9.3;2.4

G Brandi Williams, 5-6, Fr.;13.0;3.5

G Jomyra Mathis, 5-8, So.;7.0;3.7

F Kendall Bess, 6-1, Jr.;5.2;2.9

C Ty'Reona Doucet, 6-1, So.;13.0;8.5

COACH Garry Brodhead (116-107 in seventh season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Louisiana-Lafayette

68.1;Points for;61.6

73.0;Points against;70.4

-5.1;Rebound margin;-4.7

+0.9;Turnover margin;-0.7

40.8;FG pct.;39.2

31.2;3-pt. pct.;30.4

66.4;FT pct.;71.6

CHALK TALK By virtue of owning the tiebreaker vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, ASU will be the No. 9 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament regardless of Saturday's outcome. Louisiana-Lafayette will be the No. 10 seed.

-- Christian Boutwell

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central

WHERE HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 12-18, 9-8 SWAC; Miss. Valley State 6-25, 4-13

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G M. McKnight, 6-4, Sr.;20.4;4.9

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;12.7;4.1

G Charles Jackson, 6-5, Sr.;8.5;3.2

F Marquell Carter, 6-6, Jr.;3.9;3.3

F Artavious McDyess, 6-10, So.;3.6;2.5

COACH George Ivory (131-222 in 12th season at UAPB and overall)

MISS. VALLEY STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

F Dante Scott, 6-4, Sr.;13.4;5.0

G Jordan Evans, 6-2, Sr.;12.8;2.6

G G. Jones-Rollins, 6-2, Sr.;11.1;3.4

C Emmanuel Ejeh, 6-8, Sr.;6.0;7.8

G Patrick Rucker, 6-0, Fr.;2.0;1.5

COACH Andre Payne (31-128 in fourth season at Miss. Valley State, 270-311 overall in 17th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Miss. Valley State

65.6;Points for;64.4

72.2;Points against;77.7

-0.4;Rebound margin;-4.2

-1.5;Turnover margin;-0.5

42.3;FG pct.;38.0

32.9;3-pt pct.;30.8

67.9;FT pct.;65.7

CHALK TALK A win Saturday and a loss by Jackson State or Grambling State would secure home-court advantage for UAPB in the first round of the SWAC Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

-- Christian Boutwell

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 5-19, 2-15 SWAC; Miss. Valley State 5-23, 4-13

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Noe'll Taylor, 5-8, Jr.;8.7;3.5

G Trasity Totten, 5-10, So.;4.1;2.4

G Kye Richardson, 5-3, Sr.;4.6;2.1

F Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, Sr.;1.2;1.5

F Katherine Darden, 5-11, Jr.;2.3;5.5

COACH Danny Evans (2-12 as interim head coach at UAPB)

MISS. VALLEY STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kristy Parker, 5-7, Sr.;11.1;2.6

G LaKendra Bassett, 5-5, Sr.;10.7;5.8

G Desiray Mosley, 5-4, Sr.;7.3;4.2

G Erin Smith, 5-9, Jr.;6.5;1.9

F Jazmin Holmon, 6-1, Jr.;2.1;4.4

COACH Ashley Walker-Johnson (6-52 in second season at MVSU, 45-169 overall in seventh season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Miss. Valley State

50.9;Points for;61.3

65.7;Points against;75.9

-6.2;Rebound margin;-14.3

-0.1;Turnover margin;+2.7

32.7;FG pct.;36.0

21.5;3-pt pct.;28.3

52.6;FT pct.;62.3

CHALK TALK UAPB was eliminated from SWAC Tournament contention last week. ... Mississippi Valley State must win Saturday to maintain the No. 8 seed in the SWAC's eight-team tournament.

-- Christian Boutwell

Central Arkansas men at Northwestern State

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La.

RECORDS UCA 12-18, 7-10 Southland Conference; Northwestern State 11-19, 6-11

SERIES Northwestern State leads 22-6.

RADIO KUCA 91.3 FM in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So.;12.7;3.8

G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Sr.;11.8;3.8

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Fr.;9.7;4.8

F Tanner Schmit, 6-8, Sr.;5.0;2.2

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So.;12.3;6.0

COACH Russ Pennell (45-107 in fifth season at UCA, 139-165 in 11th season overall)

NORTHWESTERN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G LaTerrance Reed, 6-1, Jr.;9.4;2.0

G C.J. Jones, 5-10, So.;6.0;1.6

F Brandon Hutton, 6-5, Jr.;2.2;1.2

F Ishmael Lane, 6-8, Sr.;13.7;9.2

C Larry Owens, 6-8, So.;5.2;3.5

COACH Mike McConathy (295-320 in 20th season at Northwestern State, 647-479 in 35th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Northwestern State

72.5;Points for;66.3

76.8;Points against;73.7

-2.8;Rebound margin;-3.1

-1.2;Turnover margin;-2.2

42.8;FG pct.;40.9

35.2;3-pt pct.;29.8

72.3;FT pct.;67.4

CHALK TALK UCA earned a 91-87 victory Wednesday vs. No. 1 seed Sam Houston State to stay in contention for a berth in the Southland Conference Tournament. ... UCA is one of six teams vying for three spots in the eight-team tournament field.

-- Christian Boutwell

Central Arkansas women at Northwestern State

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La.

RECORDS UCA 11-16, 6-11 Southland Conference; Northwestern State 10-18, 5-12

SERIES UCA leads 16-12.

RADIO The Bear 91.3 FM in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Sr.;15.6;4.4

G Maddie Goodner, 5-7, Jr.;3.6;1.6

G Antonija Bozic, 5-10, Sr.;6.8;0.6

C Alexyse Thomas, 6-3, Jr.;3.5;3.1

F Alanie Fisher, 5-8, Sr.;5.5;4.5

COACH Sandra Rushing (140-76 in seventh season at UCA, 543-331 in 30th season overall)

NORTHWESTERN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G RaVon Nero, 5-10, Fr.;12.2;3.1

G Nautica Grant, 5-5, Sr.;10.5;1.7

G Sami Thomas, 5-5, Sr.;4.5;2.6

F Libba Gilliam, 6-1, Sr;9.2;3.5

F Victoria Miller, 6-0, Jr.;5.1;4.8

COACH Jordan Dupuy (29-57 in third season at Northwestern State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Northwestern State

60.8;Points for;69.0

57.9;Points against;73.9

+0.4;Rebound margin;-8.6

+2.1;Turnover margin;+4.1

38.6;FG pct.;39.9

29.9;3-pt. pct.;32.9

69.1;FT pct.;67.4

CHALK TALK The winner of UCA and Northwestern State will earn a berth into the Southland Tournament as the No. 8 seed.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 03/09/2019