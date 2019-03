Representatives from the National Weather Service, meteorologists, emergency-preparedness officials and others will provide information and offer safety tips about tornadoes, lightning, floods, heat waves and earthquakes today.

McCain Mall in North Little Rock will host the Severe Weather Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Center Court.

McCain Mall is at 3929 McCain Blvd., just west of U.S. 67/167.

Metro on 03/09/2019