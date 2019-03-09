Former Arizona State RB transferring to Arkansas

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Trelon Smith (25) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former Arizona State running back Trelon Smith committed to Arkansas during a visit Saturday.

He played in nine games as a true freshman and had a carry for 4 yards along with 5 kickoff returns for 90 yards.

Smith (5-9, 189 pounds) carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards and had 4 catches for 22 yards in four games last season before leaving the program.

Because he played in only four games last season, he could request for 2018 to be counted as a redshirt year.

Smith attended Cy Ridge High School near Houston before signing with the Sun Devils in 2017. He was named the MVP of District 17-6A - the highest division in the state of Texas - his junior and senior seasons when he had more than 4,400 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns.

An ESPN three-star prospect, Smith rushed for 2,270 yards and 29 touchdowns and had 23 receptions for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior.

Smith would add much-needed depth for the Hogs who have senior Devwah Whaley, junior Chase Hayden and sophomore Jordon Curtis as scholarship running backs. The Razorbacks signed high school senior A’Monate Spivey in February and he’s expected to report to Fayetteville this summer.

Starting running back Rakeem Boyd is sidelined after having shoulder surgery and TJ Hammonds’ status with the team is uncertain.

Because he is not a graduate transfer, Smith will have to sit out the upcoming season and will be eligible in 2020.