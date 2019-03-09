He answered call to run family store

A. Dan Phillips, who rose from a switchboard operator at the family business, department store M.M. Cohn, to eventually lead the company, died Friday, his brother, Tad Phillips, said. He was 90.

Dan Phillips had been in poor health in recent months and in and out of the hospital, his brother said. "His body just gave out," he said.

Dan Phillips began his career at the store as a child, first working the switchboard in the old store on Main Street between Third and Fourth Streets, after his father caught him drinking too many of the free soft drinks the store distributed to customers, according to a 2003 profile in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In that piece, Dan Phillips recalled Cohn's move to a new store on Main between Capitol Avenue and Sixth Street in 1939.

"My first real job in the new store was running the elevator," he said.

The store was founded in 1874 by his great-grandfather, Mark Mathias Cohn, a Polish immigrant who had family in Cincinnati, where he began work as a peddler, according to a 2007 article in the Democrat-Gazette.

Phillips attended Little Rock public schools through the 10th grade before his parents, Miriam Cohn and Arthur N. Phillips, sent him to Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H.

After graduating from the school, he was accepted at Yale University.

He was against being sent to Exeter, but he said he received a "better education at Exeter than I did at Yale."

After receiving his M.B.A. from the University of Arkansas, he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy on July 4, 1951. But a week before he was to report, he fell and broke a hip, an injury that took three years to heal and kept him out of the Navy.

He reported to M.M. Cohn on crutches. After working in the store's office for two years, he became a buyer. After a few years as a buyer, he became a merchandise manager, a role in which he had some of the buyers reporting to him.

Phillips became president of the family business in 1969.

Under his leadership, the store and its business grew, cementing its reputation as the "Neiman Marcus of Arkansas," according to the 2007 article.

A branch was built at University Mall and later enlarged, the company bought Samples Department Store in El Dorado, and another branch was opened in McCain Mall in North Little Rock. Cohn's also acquired three of the John Gerber Co. branches in Memphis in the mid-1970s.

In the 1970s, when computers were new, Phillips and his employees developed data processing software to help amass the information on inventory the store needed. They eventually formed a business to do similar work for other retailers from New York to California.

Cohn's owned a chain of 12 stores when it and the computer business were sold in 1989.

Phillips was busy with other endeavors, including several decades of service on the Donaghey Foundation's board of trustees, where Joel Anderson, the former chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, described him as a "leader and among leaders."

The foundation provides financial support to UALR in the form of enhancements and excellence, most notably the Donaghey Scholars, the school's honors program that provides a stipend, interdisciplinary core curriculum and study abroad to select undergraduate students.

"That was one of his proudest achievements," Tad Phillips said of his brother's service on the board.

He and his wife, Sandy, spent much of their later life traveling, hunting and fishing.

Late in life, Phillips nurtured friendships with weekly lunches, weekends at his house on the lake in Hot Springs, hunting expeditions at his duck club, Peckerwood Enterprises, and other social gatherings.

"He was a real joy to talk to," said one of those friends, Ray Abramson, a judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals. "He thought in very clever and analytical ways. He was thoughtful and informed about so many different subjects.

"He had a keen sense of humor, a ready wit. He was a Renaissance man."

Dan Phillips

