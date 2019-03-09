House passes bill on elections, ethics

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 8, 2019. McCarthy criticized freshman Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for controversial remarks that resulted in a Democratic resolution condemning anti-Semitism on Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats on Friday approved a sweeping plan to reduce the role of big money in politics, ensure fair elections and strengthen ethics standards. But the leader of the Republican-run Senate has pledged it will not come up for a vote, and the White House issued a veto threat.

The measure would make it easier for people to register and vote, tighten election security and require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns.

Election Day would become a holiday for federal workers and a public financing system for congressional campaigns would be established. The bill would bar voter roll purges such as those seen in Georgia, Ohio and elsewhere, and restore voting rights for ex-prisoners.

The legislation was approved 234-193 on a straight party-line vote.

Republicans called the bill a Democratic power grab that amounts to a federal takeover of elections and could cost billions of dollars. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the proposal was dead on arrival in that chamber.

Three of Arkansas' four representatives voted against the measure.

Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro, was absent.

In a written statement, Rep. French Hill said the legislation was designed to protect Democratic politicians, not voters.

"Enshrined in our Constitution, individual states have the primary responsibility to set the 'times, places, and manner' of Congressional elections," the Republican from Little Rock said. "However, the federal takeover of elections passed by the Democratic majority today was not designed to protect voting rights; it was designed to protect their own political careers. ... Surrendering state control of our elections will lead to a bigger, more overreaching federal government that our founding fathers never intended."

In a written statement, Rep. Steve Womack also panned the bill. The Republican from Rogers said the measure "dismantles the foundation of our democracy -- taking power away from states and local communities, restricting the constitutional rights of voters, and forcing Arkansas taxpayers to subsidize candidates they may not support."

The White House said in a statement that the Democrats' plan would "micromanage" elections that now are run largely by states and would establish "costly and unnecessary programs to finance political campaigns" and force taxpayers to fund federal candidates they may not support.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the bill "restores the people's faith that government works for the public interest -- the people's interest -- not the special interests."

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California said the legislation would undermine the integrity of elections by allowing convicted felons to vote, and would apply a one-size-fits-all standard to elections now run by states and local governments.

The bill stands in contrast to legislation Republicans promoted when they controlled the chamber in the last Congress, McCarthy said, citing a tax cut they pushed through that was intended to jump-start the economy. "Our bill returned taxpayer money to the people. Theirs takes tax money and gives it to campaigns."

Democrats have criticized the GOP tax cut as a boon to the rich and to corporations. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center said most middle-income taxpayers should see a reduction this year although the tax law benefits higher earners more.

Democrats on Friday disputed the claim that taxpayers will pay for campaigns, noting that money for political campaigns would come from a surcharge on federal settlements made with banks and corporations that run afoul of the law.

This bill would allow "everyday Americans to become power brokers" with small contributions of $50 or $75 that would be matched at a 6-to-1 rate by the government, said Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., the bill's main author.

The bill would prohibit voter roll purges and increase federal support for state voter systems, including paper ballots to prevent fraud.

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking leader, said voting-roll purges have prevented thousands of people from voting in Georgia, North Carolina and other states.

"We need to be facilitating people voting -- protecting voters' rights and making it easier to register and vote," he said in an interview. "It seems to me that's an American value."

