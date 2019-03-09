Izard County road to detour four days

Repairs to pipe culvert on Arkansas 289 in Izard County will require closing the highway and a detour for four days starting Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The highway near the Zion community will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic barrels.

The detour route includes Bonetown Road and Arkansas 59 to Arkansas 69, the department said.

