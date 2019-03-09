Lessons from Don

The traffic was getting heavy as I drove east through northern Virginia on Interstate 66. The year was 1986. I was 26 years old and scared.

As I neared Washington, D.C., I noticed that the Metro trains were running down the middle of the interstate as if to remind me that a crowded urban area on the East Coast was about to be home. My Oldsmobile Cutlass was packed with about everything I owned. I remember thinking: "What on earth have I done?"

I hadn't applied for the job as Washington correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat. I was happy as the No. 2 man behind Wally Hall in the sports department. But the newspaper's mercurial managing editor, John Robert Starr, had decided he wanted me on Capitol Hill. So I rented the basement of a townhouse within walking distance of the U.S. Capitol, which would serve as my home and the newspaper's Washington bureau. The Little Rock newspaper war had heated up, the Arkansas Gazette had a veteran correspondent against whom I would compete, and I had a lot to learn.

That's when Camden native Don Harrell entered the picture. Don, who died shortly before Christmas in New York City at age 80, was the chief of staff for U.S. Sen. David Pryor. I considered Don a mentor in the ways of Washington. He was always available to answer questions I had about the way things worked on Capitol Hill. I could trust him to steer me away from bad newspaper stories and toward good ones. It wasn't until years later that I realized that Don knew how much I needed the occasional encouraging word since I was living outside Arkansas for the first time in my life.

It's often thought that the Washington press corps has an adversarial relationship with those being covered, but that was never the case for me when writing about the six members of the Arkansas congressional delegation and the people who worked for them. Arkansas is such a small state that there was a sense among those of us who were natives that we were in this together. We were, for lack of a better word, a family. We could criticize each other, but don't let someone from another state criticize one of us. That didn't mean that I couldn't be tough when necessary. Don, however, understood better than most that he had a job to do, I had a job to do, and we would benefit from being friends who could be frank with each other.

As a newspaperman, I felt like an outlier when David and Barbara Pryor asked me to speak at a memorial service that was held for Don last month at the Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock. Maybe I was invited because I can remember a time in Washington when people actually spoke to each other rather than past each other. I witnessed the end of an era. Members of Congress had homes in the Washington area and raised their families there. They found themselves at the supermarket, at church and at Little League baseball games with members of the opposite party. Now, members of Congress leave their families at home, sleep on couches in their offices a couple of nights a week, and then rush to the airport on Thursday afternoon to fly home. We've lost something in the process.

I find myself in the minority when I say that I had rather see my members of Congress in Washington rather than on an airplane bound for the states they represent. I don't see that as being out of touch. I view weekends in Washington as a chance to read, write, study the issues, rest and reflect. Those things are far more important than riding in a county fair parade on a Saturday morning. With members rushing in and out of Reagan National Airport, the role of Washington-based staffers has become more important than ever. I hope members of Congress have staffers they can trust as much as David Pryor trusted Don Harrell.

The two grew up together at Camden, where Don was known as "Sonny." Don attended Hendrix College at Conway and then headed to Washington where his duties included being an elevator operator at the Capitol. He earned a master's degree in international relations from American University, a master's degree in English from George Washington University, and then a doctorate in English from Vanderbilt.

Don was teaching English at the University of Houston when he realized the academic life wasn't one he wanted to live. He later wrote a guest column for The New York Times titled "Publish or Perish--I'm Out, and Glad." He joined his boyhood friend in the governor's office, serving as a speechwriter and press secretary. In 1978, Don took a job in Albany, N.Y., as an administrator for the State University of New York. The Pryors called again in 1981, and Don soon was on the way to Washington and an office in the Russell Senate Office Building.

Don was such an erudite man that I still pictured him as a professor. The program that was handed out at his memorial service noted that he was "a voracious reader of fiction, poetry, biography and history. He was a writer of essays ... and he was a regular book critic for the Houston Chronicle. He loved teaching and, even after leaving the university, he never really stopped, whether he was teaching courses at his church, casually lecturing book clubs, or making sure his children understood the religious allegory in Flannery O'Connor's stories."

In the late 1980s, Don was younger than I am now. In those days, though, he seemed old and wise to me. He was sort of a father figure, in fact. His steady counsel was just what a young newspaper reporter from back home in Arkansas needed in order to make it on Capitol Hill.

------------v------------

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.

Editorial on 03/09/2019