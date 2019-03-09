Building up to what?

This is the future, 2019, and the weapons of war could be changing. Our president and vice president have been talking about space wars and a new military branch to control the space around our Earth. At the same time, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has been promoting a fresh nuclear arms race in the effort to gather and control radioactive ore at home and abroad, and to build intercontinental nuclear missiles that are more difficult to shoot down. Indeed, our president recently withdrew the U.S. from the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which allowed the U.S. and Russia to mutually control certain nuclear weapons.

To make matters worse, Japan recently shot a bullet into an asteroid named Ryugu, and tested the dust from the bullet hole. What are these events leading to?

It is difficult to discuss, but these events could be leading to the ultimate jihad in which a private rocket company could be hired by wealthy sheiks to blast into space, shoot a chunk out of an asteroid, then place the rock strategically in the path of our Earth so as to strike the "Great Satan." Of course, the military response to such an attack might be a nuclear volley. Eventually, combination meteoroid-nuclear warfare could be the norm. Who will survive? Probably the Siberians of Russia. They are accustomed to harsh conditions.

GENE MASON

Jacksonville

Crises facing nation

Wednesday's paper ran news items related to several problems and crises facing our country which caused me to comment on some of the ones I consider most critical. These include:

l. The outright hatred between the president, members of Congress, and each other, which results in almost total deadlock while critical issues (wasteful and uncontrolled spending, health services, infrastructure, immigration problems, our position on world affairs ... the list goes on) are abandoned or passed down to someone else.

The continuing monumental budget deficits coupled with the $22 trillion debt are increasing at an alarming rate with absolutely no real action for change appearing. Attitudes seem to be "don't worry about it--let's get what we want now while votes are available to re-elect us."

3, The immigration crisis was highlighted by the report that 76,000 immigrants (912,000 annualized), mostly families, crossed our southwest borders last month. How often have you heard from congressmen that we must have "comprehensive legislation" to correct the problem but have done nothing to pass it?

Granted, in this great, abundant land of ours there will always be major issues requiring change, investigations, disagreements, dialogue, give and take, and making tough decisions. Hopefully, these decisions will be for the benefit and future of the republic we love.

You ask: "What can a citizen do?" I plan to send this message to Arkansas congressmen and anticipate the 2020 election.

JACK MURPHY

Little Rock

No, it's not longer ...

The only good thing I can say about Daylight Saving Time is that it does not last all year! I find it odd that those who advocate DST are the same ones who believe "if you cut one end off a blanket and sew it onto the other end, you have a longer blanket." (The author of the quote is unknown to me.)

DAN PARRISH

Holly Grove

Depicted negatively

Last Sunday's Tom Dillard column about the historic houseboat culture of Arkansas' White River concerns my ancestors, the River People of the Arkansas Delta.

The column perpetuates negative stereotypes, referring to this sustainable multiethnic community by a slur: "River Rats." I find this pejorative offensive as used by the writer. Perhaps if I had met the writer next door to my family's houseboat, which was located at Clarendon for generations, I would not take offense; but as the writer did not come from this community, I object to his labeling my ancestry with this archaic insult.

For more than a decade I have researched the mystery of the untold history of Arkansas' River People. I fell in love with the White River's folk hero, the beautiful and brave Helen Spence, a real-life True Grit girl of the Natural State. My book on the subject is currently being made into a film. Your Sunday column was a timely reminder that houseboat communities were left out of history books and depicted in negative ways by people living on the other side of the levee.

It is time for us to tell our own stories or risk being labeled as disease-carrying rodents by drylanders that (for whatever reason) continue year upon year to spread fear and misinformation.

DENISE WHITE PARKINSON

Hot Springs

The past and future

The problem with history is most history simply isn't true. It only gets worse when legislatures rely on history while trying to correct a wrong imposed upon the people by a prior legislature intent on preserving its own brand of history.

This is the difficulty with the current controversy about the meaning of the four large stars on the flag of Arkansas. Maybe it's time to have a state ensign which looks forward, into the future, while recognizing its past. The three stars below "Arkansas" could recognize the people who established the modern state of Arkansas--native people, slaves and freemen (without a need to designate which star represents which group). The single star above "Arkansas" could recognize the state's current and future citizens, now a single people.

No need to once again change history; just the recognition that we are not trapped within that history, be it someone else's version or our own.

MICHAEL DOYLE

Fairfield Bay

Editorial on 03/09/2019