LIVE UPDATES: Hogs lead Alabama in second half

Arkansas 42, Alabama 34 - 15:46 left

Alabama forward Riley Norris broke Arkansas' 6-0 run to begin the second half with a 3-pointer, but Gabe Osabuohien knocked down his second midrange jumper of the year to push the Razorbacks' lead back to eight.

Alabama has gone zone a couple of times since the break, so Mason Jones has checked in for Jalen Harris. Mike Anderson is running with Sills-Joe-Jones-Osabuohien-Gafford at the moment.

Arkansas 40, Alabama 31 - 17:42 left

Daniel Gafford just made a filthy move near midcourt, making a defender miss before eurostepping in the lane for a layup. He's been a man. He's up to 16 points and 13 boards today.

The Razorbacks have their largest lead of the day thanks to Gafford's four second-half points.

Arkansas 36, Alabama 31 - Halftime

Daniel Gafford led all scorers with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 15 first-half minutes while Sills added eight on 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Joe chipped in six points and three steals.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored five big points in the half, too, knocking down a long 2 from the right wing early in the half, then a 3 from the left wing with 43 seconds before halftime.

Big stat: Arkansas has turned eight offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points. Razorbacks have been the aggressor on the glass today, which we don't see all that often. It certainly helps that Gafford has been a vacuum so far.

The Crimson Tide went cold from the floor to end the first half. Alabama missed 11 of its final 12 shots following an 11-of-17 start.

Galin Smith leads the Tide with seven points while Lewis, Petty and Mack each have five.

Arkansas 32, Alabama 30 - 2:00 left first half

Daniel Gafford has a double-double - 12 points, 11 rebounds. He's also recorded a steal and blocked a shot. He's been ultra-aggressive on the glass and grabbed almost everything in his vicinity.

Desi Sills continuing to play well. He's now got eight points on 3-of-3 from the floor and 2-of-2 from deep, both from the left wing, where he's been tearing it up of late. Isaiah Joe has six points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. He's having a solid all-around game today.

Galin Smith leads Alabama with six points while three other players - Lewis, Petty, Mack - each have five. Alabama has missed eight of its last nine shots. The lone make is a Lewis dunk.

Alabama 26, Arkansas 25 - 5:53 left first half

Daniel Gafford playing like a man possessed today. He has 12 points on 5-of-7 from the floor to go with eight rebounds with plenty of time left to go before halftime. He had a combined six rebounds in the Razorbacks' last two games.

Alabama, between the media timeouts, knocked down three straight 3s to take a 26-19 lead, but Arkansas answered with a 6-0 run behind two scores from Gafford and a midrange jumper from Isaiah Joe. Been a really fun game so far.

Arkansas 17, Alabama 17 - 11:59 left first half

It's been a pretty entertaining first half so far. Gafford has a game-high eight points and has accounted for 12 of Arkansas' 17 points thanks to a pair of assists. Desi Sills is off to a nice start, too, with five points on 2-of-2 shooting.

Six Alabama players have one bucket to this point and forward Galin Smith has four to lead the Crimson Tide. Alabama shooting 57 percent from the floor and 7-of-9 inside the arc.

Adrio Bailey will be at the line for two shots when play resumes.

Arkansas 8, Alabama 6 - 15:44 left first half

The Razorbacks fell behind 6-2 following scores from John Petty and Donta Hall, but Daniel Gafford and Isaiah Joe teamed up for the next six points to set the current score at the under-16 timeout.

Gafford has been strong early. He's got six points on 3-of-3 from the floor to go with two rebounds. Isaiah Joe hit Gafford for a score on a nice pick-and-roll, then Joe threw down his second dunk of the season on the next possession.

Solid start for Arkansas. The crowd has been energetic early on.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe, Gabe Osabuohien and Daniel Gafford.

As I wrote earlier today in this story, Arkansas has shot 50-plus percent from 3-point range in three consecutive games for the first time in Mike Anderson's tenure. Joe, Sills and Mason Jones have combined to make 22-of-31 3-pointers from the left side of the floor since the loss at then-No. 4 Kentucky. Sills is 8-of-12 from distance in his four starts this season.

Tonight could very well be Gafford's last game in Bud Walton Arena. He's scored 20 points in two of Arkansas' last four games. For his career, Gafford is averaging 14 points on 63.4 percent from the floor, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks per game. A Razorbacks win would pull them and Alabama into a tie at 8-10 in SEC play, but Arkansas would own the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is important for seeding at next week's SEC Tournament.

It appears as least from shootaround that the Razorbacks will wear their 1994 throwback uniforms again today.

Alabama's starters: Kira Lewis, John Petty, Herbert Jones, Donta Hall and Tevin Mack.

Lewis, a 17-year-old freshman, leads the Crimson Tide in scoring at 14 points per game in 30 starts entering today. He also averages a team-high 2.9 assists. John Petty, a 6-5 sophomore, is Alabama's top 3-point shooter in SEC play, knocking down 37.3 percent of his attempts. Hall is one of the league's top shot blockers as well, ranking top 15 in the SEC in block rate at 4.8 percent. Jones and Ingram are the other Crimson Tide guards to keep an eye on though neither has been as effective offensively of late as Avery Johnson would like.