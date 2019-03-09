Paving way for Panthers

HOT SPRINGS -- Derrian Ford and Colby Garland aren't playing like typical freshmen for Magnolia Coach Dyun Long.

Not when the pair are Long's two leading scorers this season.

"To be freshmen, they don't play like it," said Long of Ford and Garland, who are averaging 18 and 11 points per game this season, respectively, for the Panthers (23-5) who face Mills at 5:15 p.m. today in the Class 4A state tournament at Bank OZK Arena.

Ford averaged 25.0 points in the Panthers' 4A state tournament victories over Morrilton, Blytheville and Jonesboro Westside at his team's home venue, Panther Arena, from Feb. 28-March 2.

"I just wanted to play my game," Ford said. "I didn't want to do anything other than my ability. Play the best to my ability and get my teammates involved when I needed to."

Long, who played basketball at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with Ford's father Darnell, has been impressed with Derrian on and off the court.

"I'm going to tell you what, he's a special young man," said Long. "He's a great basketball player. But what makes him so special is that he's a better person than he is a basketball player. He's one of the most humble kids I've ever been around.

"To be as talented as he is -- he's a straight-A student -- his mom and dad have done right by him."

Over three tournament games, Garland averaged 14.3 points.

"I've just been aggressive," Garland said. "Shoot the ball in rhythm, get my teammates involved and play good defense."

Ford scored 29 points in the Panthers' 66-39 rout of Jonesboro Westside on March 2 in the tournament semifinals. Garland finished with 14 points.

Against Morrilton and Blytheville in the Panthers' first two state tournament games, Ford scored 28 and 18 points, respectively. Garland had 15 and 14 against the Devil Dogs and Chickasaws.

Entering this season, Long had no doubt that he was going to put Ford and Garland on the varsity team instead of them playing on the junior high team.

"They're just so talented," Long said. "They can do so many things with the basketball. Colby can shoot the lights out of it when he gets hot. Derrian has the quickest first step of any young man I've seen and I've been around some pretty good basketball players in my time.

"I knew they were going to play. That's why I moved them up."

Ford recalled Long's preseason conversation after Magnolia's state semifinal victory over Westside.

"He just told us that if we keep playing our game, we can do something special," Ford said.

The Panthers are in their first state championship game since 2006. It's been a team effort, Long said, with seniors Kadyn Roach (the Panthers' third-leading scorer with 10 points per game) and Markeveon Strickland, as well as juniors Braelyn Beasley and Kyle Carver providing leadership for the freshmen Ford and Garland.

"We preach that we play together," Long said. "If you're going into a fight, you're not going to open your hand up. You're going to close your fist. That's the way we try to play, with five people playing together and pulling for each other. They're a family and that makes a lot of difference."

Magnolia (23-5) has won seven state championships, with its last one coming in 1997. None of the Panthers' players were born when the school last won a state title. But despite the challenge of facing a Comets team that will play in its third consecutive championship game, Long said his squad is ready.

"We believe in ourselves," Long said. "We're going up there with the intent to win. But Mills is for real. We're going to have our hands full."

