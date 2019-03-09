Play the Oscars music

Lawmakers are almost finished with the big business of this session: highway funding. Apparently that frees them up for more, hopefully minor, shenanigans.

The papers say state Rep. Justin Gonzales (R-Okolona) has filed a bill to "exempt private businesses and employers from the Arkansas Clean Indoor Air Act of 2006." That's just a bad idea all around. We the People worked hard to get rid of cigarette smoke in public places.

Mr. Gonzales said he was not aware of any workplaces that want to allow smoking again. He said the bill developed out of concern for property rights, rather than a request from a constituent.

So, it's a solution to an imaginary problem. And Lord help us when our betters start getting antsy and thinking up fixes for things that aren't broken. It might be time for someone to do like they do at the Oscars. Cut off the Legislature's microphone and play some music to get them off stage.

Editorial on 03/09/2019