Run from worry

"You're an idiot."

"It'll be fun."

"Running through a waist-high creek in February is not fun. It's being an idiot. What if you fall in?"

"I won't fall in," I replied to my wife.

I thought of those words as I lay in the creek. Entering the creek bed, I had slipped on ice in the 24-degree weather. I fell on my right side, soaking my gloves and, thankfully, numbing my brain just enough so I couldn't hear my wife's words echoing.

Sylamore Creek has dotted the nightmares of trail runners for almost three decades. With the help of race director Greg Eason, a physical therapist and ultra-runner, the Sylamore 25K and 50K remain favorites among the trail-running community in Arkansas. Snaking along one of the most beautiful paths in Arkansas, it's a much-anticipated race.

However, the wintertime creek crossing is a mental block for first-timers, an obstacle that sows doubt into their training regimen and seeps into their worries. This is so despite the fact that on average, the creek is only about knee high and easily navigated. One year it was barely over the top of my shoes and the time I fell, it was thigh-high.

But on one's inaugural trip across, worry builds the creek into a raging river.

It's a shame that first-timers can't concentrate on the beauty that lies ahead. The trail climbs steeply and passes through three grottoes often veiled in small waterfalls. The dirt path undulates until turning into a moonscape bordered by evergreens, and then opens up again to a fantastic panorama of woods. Diving deeply, the trail takes runners alongside the creek bed again with turquoise waters tumbling over logs and through bottoms of silt.

After a respite at the Blanchard Springs pavilion aid station, the climb begins once again. The reward this time is a windswept treetop view of the valley with the beautiful creek crawling through. The turnaround for the 25K is back down along the rolling waters.

Wait. Turnaround?

Yes, turnaround. Meaning, runners must face the creek crossing once again.

One truth of life is that our paralyzing worries are often much greater than the realities we face, the obstacles we overcome. Worry comes in the moments we are most vulnerable, when our minds are drifting off to sleep or just waking up. With defenses down and reason recharging, the worst-case-scenario movie plays over and again in our heads. That's among the reasons depression keeps us in bed in the morning or prevents us from finding sleep at night.

Acknowledging the replay and hitting the pause button is the first step to putting feet on the floor and moving forward.

Right before this year's race, on Feb. 16, the White River backed up due to heavy rains that swelled the creek. Photos appeared on social media showing a fast-moving river of brown. As the race date approached, the water dropped a bit and Eason notified runners that it may be "chin high" on some, and a rope will be added to help with navigation.

The term "chin high" didn't sit well.

Anglers Restaurant sits at the intersection of Highways 5, 9 and 14 in Allison, just a few miles north of Mountain View, and serves as the start and finish line for the Sylamore Trail Race. The smell of griddle-fired bacon wafts around the participants as they mill about, trying to keep warm and discussing strategy. Veterans give newcomers conflicting testimony about how to cross the creek: Just run through it. Or head to the right where it's shallower. Take it slow and easy. Head to the left where it's shallower.

Whatever you do, don't fall.

The morning of the race, Eason gives directions. Runners shift from foot to foot keeping warm in the frigid air. The horn blows and they take off up Arkansas 14 and turn sharply to the right and through a field where they see water for the first time.

Then, the crossing.

A line of participants snaked to the left, and even with a slight current, the water barely soaked running shorts and was easily overcome. Legs and feet numbed, but the race was on. Fourteen miles later, the creek crossing was a welcome ice bath to relieve aching toes and quads. One of the first-timers slipped on a rock and went completely under on the way back. Today, she recounts the story with excitement: the initial shock, running the final mile soaking wet, and darting through the finish line in a heap of joy.

Worries are often worse than the actual challenge. Last week's weather-threatened Little Rock Marathon weekend confirmed this. Apocalyptic forecasts of heavy rain and plummeting temperatures were much worse than the reality. Runners crossed the finish line soaking with pride.

Worry becomes an insurmountable wall until it's fought with will power and determination. Then, even after taking a spill or becoming numb for a while, once across, one realizes the creeks aren't so bad after all.

------------v------------

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org.

Editorial on 03/09/2019