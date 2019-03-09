Second Friday night art and celebrating 10 years

The weather was a tad misty but not too cold Friday night so we decided to do 2nd Friday Night Art in downtown Little Rock. Since it was also the weekend for the used book sale we decided to park at HAM (Historic Arkansas Museum) instead of at the library. We met up with friends at HAM,

looked at their new exhibits and then walked over to the Butler Center.

We were surprised to hear that the Butler Center was already 10 years old, but time flies when you are having fun! They had some special enterainment but also several new exhibits. One focused on nature with large wasp nests

and bagworms.

Art imitating nature! Interesting.

Mark your calendar now for each 2nd Friday night. Downtown Little Rock has a lot to offer.