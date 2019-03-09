Severe weather a slight risk across Arkansas on Saturday, forecasters say; damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, severe thunderstorms among threats

This National Weather Service graphic shows the risk of severe weather across Arkansas on Saturday.

Arkansas is at risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, with damaging winds and a risk of isolated tornadoes the primary threat in the state’s southern and eastern regions and large hail the major concern in the northern part of the state, forecasters said.

All but part of Northwest Arkansas is at a slight risk of severe weather, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Heather Cross said storms are quickly moving east across the state, meaning the threat of severe weather is largely limited to the morning, though it may stretch into early afternoon for Arkansas’ easternmost sections.

The greatest threat is wind damage, particularly in the south and east, and a slight risk of isolated tornadoes exists there as well, forecasters said.

The threat of gusty winds on Saturday, most prominently in the south and east parts of Arkansas, are shown in this National Weather Service graphic.

Rapid clearing is expected to take place behind the storms this afternoon, with winds increasing to 40 mph in sections of northern and eastern Arkansas, according to the weather service. In the southwestern half of the state residents can see winds between 20 to 30 mph.

By the middle of next week, showers and thunderstorms will again become widespread, with a risk of some strong storms, forecasters predict. Parts of Arkansas can receive up to 2 to 3 inches of rain through Wednesday, which may worsen river flooding, the weather service said.