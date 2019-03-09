Students' project draws punishment

A Sylvan Hills High School-North teacher is on administrative leave and a group of students suspended over a class project that didn't conform with district policies or conduct code, Pulaski County Special School District spokesman Jessica Duff said.

Duff said district officials became aware Monday of a problem at the school, which has grades nine and 10. She declined to say how many students were suspended, nor would she elaborate otherwise on the incident that led to the disciplinary actions.

A widely seen Facebook post, however, says that students in an entrepreneurship class -- who were assigned to create a marketable product -- produced a certificate offering "Congratulations!" and giving the bearer a "pass" to use a racially offensive term. The certificate, which is pictured with the post, includes the photos and signatures of former President Barack Obama and the late civil-rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

When the pass came to the attention of the teacher, the teacher is reported to have laughed. A black student in the class who objected to the "pass" was told to sit down and be quiet, according to the post.

Metro on 03/09/2019