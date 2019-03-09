Others say - The changing Facebook

Facebook is not going anywhere, of course. But it will allegedly transform from an open conversations platform to a "privacy-focused communications platform" revolving around end-to-end encryption and commercial transactions. Facebook's focus since its founding has been to connect the world. This week, the company decided it would rather connect each of us to a small group of our friends. The change matters.

Years ago, when Facebook was barely out of the dorm room, most Americans believed world-broadening innovations such as social media were inherently good. But openness ushered in ugliness along with the democratization that platforms' founders had promised. Misinformation ran rampant. Consumers paid for these public and open services with their data, in troves. Privacy advocates demand that Facebook stay away from their information, while critics want the platform to crack down on those who have turned it dangerous.

Facebook is not giving up on its business, but it is giving up on its vision. Whether focusing more on private conversations and less on public displays will be better for society is hard to say. Misinformation thrives on WhatsApp already, in part because it is impossible for a platform to police content that it cannot see. Now, if things get bad, Facebook won't be able to see it, either. The ugliness won't go away, yet Facebook's eyes will be closed.

Editorial on 03/09/2019