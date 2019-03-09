Today's LR cleanup still seeks volunteers

Volunteers are encouraged to participate in a citywide cleanup this morning put on by Keep Little Rock Beautiful.

The cleanup will kick off at 8 a.m. and go on until noon. Neighborhoods, organizations, churches, youth groups, school clubs, individuals and businesses have organized cleanup teams to collect litter in 54 areas of the city.

A list of all the cleanups is available at keeplittlerockbeautiful.com/get-involved/.

Volunteers can join a cleanup in their area, and cleanups will be going on in several city parks.

A kickoff event featuring officials will begin at 8 a.m. at Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road.

Volunteers should have litter grabbers, work gloves and refillable water bottles. Boots or sturdy shoes and clothing that can get dirty should be worn.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, the annual spring statewide litter-pickup campaign promoted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful, a division of the state Parks and Tourism Department.

Keep Little Rock Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep Arkansas Beautiful and the national community improvement organization Keep America Beautiful.

Metro on 03/09/2019