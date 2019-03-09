Tourney scenarios materialize

For some of Arkansas' mid-major teams, today is the final day of their season. For most, today is an appetizer for the postseason.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men (10-20, 5-12 Sun Belt) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women (5-19, 2-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference) have been eliminated from conference tournament contention.

Here are the scenarios for the remaining teams:

UALR WOMEN

UALR (18-10, 14-3) will earn the Sun Belt's No. 1 overall seed with a victory Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe.

With a 62-49 victory Thursday at Louisiana-Lafayette, UALR guaranteed it would be one of the Sun Belt's top two seeds with Texas-Arlington (22-6, 14-3). UALR defeated Texas-Arlington twice this season and holds the tiebreaker.

The No. 1 seed will open the semifinal round at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. The No. 2 seed will follow at 2 p.m.

ASU MEN

Arkansas State University (13-17, 7-10) will be either the No. 8 or No. 9 seed, depending on Saturday's results.

The No. 8 seed hosts a play-in game Tuesday. The No. 9 seed must go on the road to face the No. 8 seed.

Several scenarios exist where ASU can host the play-in game. Among the simplest to achieve, ASU must win today and then receive help from No. 10 seed Appalachian State to defeat South Alabama (7-10), which would then trigger a series of tiebreakers ASU could win.

A loss for ASU would all but confirm the Red Wolves as the No. 9 seed.

Two play-in game site locations are possible if the Red Wolves are the No. 9 seed: South Alabama and/or Louisiana-Monroe, which is currently seventh at 8-9.

ASU WOMEN

ASU earned a berth into the Sun Belt Tournament with a victory last Saturday against Georgia Southern.

By virtue of owning the tiebreaker over Louisiana-Lafayette (7-21, 5-12), the Red Wolves (11-17, 6-11) will be the No. 9 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament regardless of today's outcome versus Louisiana-Lafayette.

ASU will travel to the No. 8 seed for a play-in game Monday. The No. 8 seed could be one of four different teams: Coastal Carolina (current No. 8 seed), Texas State, Appalachian State or South Alabama.

UCA MEN

The University of Central Arkansas (12-18, 7-10 Southland) kept their postseason hopes alive with a 91-87 victory Wednesday at No. 1 seed Sam Houston State.

UCA is one of six teams vying for the final three seeds in the eight-team Southland Tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-9), Houston Baptist (8-9), Stephen F. Austin (7-10), UCA, Nicholls State (6-11) and Northwestern State (6-11) -- which UCA plays today in Natchitoches, La. -- all have shots.

UCA WOMEN

The Sugar Bears (11-16, 6-11) must win today at Northwestern State (10-18, 5-12) to advance to the Southland Tournament as the No. 8 seed.

If the Sugar Bears lose, they can still qualify if Incarnate Word (5-12) defeats Abilene Christian (12-5) and forces a three-way tie among UCA, Northwestern State and Incarnate Word. UCA would hold that tiebreaker.

UAPB MEN

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (12-18, 9-8) is in a four-way tie for third place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with Grambling State, Jackson State and Alabama State.

If UAPB wins today versus Mississippi Valley State (6-25, 4-13) and Jackson State or Grambling State loses, UAPB will host a first-round SWAC Tournament game Tuesday at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

