U.S. 67/167 lanes to close overnight

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:28 a.m. 0comments

Work to on a $79.2 million project to widen U.S. 67/167 between Jacksonville and Cabot will require various overnight lane closings beginning today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The inside lanes in both directions will periodically be closed during overnight hours between Vandenberg Boulevard in Jacksonville and Arkansas 5 in Cabot, weather permitting Lanes may be closed during the following times:

• The northbound inside lane will be closed from Coffelt Road to Arkansas 5 from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily through March 16 to allow crews to work within the center median.

• The inside southbound lane will be closed from Vandenberg Boulevard to Arkansas 5 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through March 16, reducing traffic to one open lane to allow concrete barriers in the median to be removed.

Print Headline: U.S. 67/167 lanes to close overnight

