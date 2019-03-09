Police Beat

Used drug needles found near toddler

A North Little Rock couple was arrested Thursday after officers found multiple used hypodermic needles on the floor of their home within reach of an 11-month-old child, arrest reports said.

After obtaining a waiver to search without a warrant, North Little Rock police officers found drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin and three uncapped needles lying on the floor in the home of Mychal Jordan Sullivan, 29, and Kellye L. Bauman, 27. Also in the house were several uncapped "loaded" needles, inside of which officers suspected were more drugs, the report said.

Officers said the needles and paraphernalia were "easily accessible to their 11-month-old child."

Bauman and Sullivan were in the Pulaski County jail facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the jail's roster. Bauman's bail was set at $10,000, and Sullivan's at $20,000, the roster said.

Metro on 03/09/2019