64-year-old inmate dies in Northwest Arkansas, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:00 p.m.

A 64-year-old inmate at the Sebastian County jail died early Sunday morning after having trouble breathing, authorities said.

Jail staff found the man, whose identity has not been released, lethargic, unresponsive to commands and exhibiting labored breathing at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Captain Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Emergency medical services were called, and the inmate was transported to Baptist Health-Fort Smith, Pevehouse said. According to authorities, the man died Sunday, shortly after midnight.

The Arkansas State Police is conducting an investigation into the man’s death, while the Sebastian County sheriff’s office conducts an internal review of its policies and procedures, Pevehouse said.

