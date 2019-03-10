An Air Transat plane is towed Saturday along the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey in this image taken from a TV news report. The airport temporarily closed both of its runways after the plane made an emergency landing.

Jet makes emergency landing in N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Smoke reported on board an Air Transat flight forced an emergency landing Saturday at a New Jersey airport, where the 189 passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.

Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Federal Aviation Administration representative said.

The Boeing 737 landed and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded, and passengers evacuated, she said. Passengers were then taken by bus to the terminal.

Two of the 189 passengers reported minor injuries, neither related to smoke, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined, said Steve Coleman, deputy director of media relations at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. No fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation, he said.

"Our 189 passengers' safety is our top priority and they were evacuated promptly upon landing," said Debbie Cabana, Air Transat marketing director. Another aircraft was to be sent to Newark to operate the flight to Fort Lauderdale, she said.

Attacker sprays 7 people with chemical

NEW YORK -- A woman attacked seven people with a substance like pepper spray in four places in Harlem and the Upper West Side on Friday, including two subway stations, in a series of attacks that were being investigated as possible hate crimes, police said.

Detective George Tsourovakas, a police spokesman, said the woman was black and the seven victims were white. He declined to elaborate on the hate crime investigation.

As of Saturday afternoon, police were still searching for the woman, who had not been identified or arrested.

The attacks occurred between 11:50 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Tsourovakas said.

He said the first victim, a man, was on a platform at the 125th and Lenox subway station. The woman walked up to him and sprayed him in the face without either of them exchanging words, he said.

The detective said the woman then left the station and pepper-sprayed a 47-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman as they were walking. She then sprayed another man and a 38-year-old woman.

A 23-year-old woman reported being sprayed near 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, Tsourovakas said. A 30-year-old woman then reported being sprayed on the platform at the 96th and Broadway subway station, he said.

None of the victims had serious injuries, he said.

Roy Moore proposes Senate rematch

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., may face Roy Moore, his 2017 Republican special election opponent, for a second time in Alabama's 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Moore announced he is "seriously considering" a run in the upcoming election, during a Friday interview on American Family Radio, Reuters reported.

Moore claimed his 2017 seat was stolen by a Democratic Pary-waged disinformation campaign.

"I think that's been pronounced in the national newspapers -- The New York Times, The Washington Post even -- has recognized there was a disinformation campaign going on in September of 2017 by forces outside of Alabama that spent a lot of money not regulated by the [Federal Election Commission] in trying to dissuade Republicans from voting and encourage and enrage Democrats," he said.

The special election of 2017 arose after Jeff Sessions vacated the seat to become President Donald Trump's attorney general. Moore lost the election to Jones, a former federal prosecutor, by a small margin.

Moore's loss came after his campaign was marred by allegations of misconduct; a month before the election, The Washington Post reported four women accused the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court of sexually pursuing them as teenagers, when he was in his 30s.

The upset flipped conservative-leaning Alabama.

46 people rescued from lake's ice floe

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- Authorities say nearly four dozen fishermen trapped on an ice floe in Lake Erie have been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency personnel in northern Ohio.

The Coast Guard and Ottawa County sheriff's office began receiving reports around 8:30 a.m. Saturday that a large number of people had become stuck on an ice floe that had broken off from the main ice pack connected to Catawba Island.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Brian McCrum said the Coast Guard launched helicopters out of Detroit, and along with local rescue personnel, sent airboats to retrieve the stranded fishermen. McCrum said 46 people were rescued, including two fishermen who were hoisted by helicopter and received medical assessments.

Photo by AP/The Blade/LORI KING

Members of a rescue crew prepare to go back onto the ice to help fishermen stranded Saturday in Lake Erie off Catawba Island, Ohio.

