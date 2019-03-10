Benton woman survives cancer, earns MBA

Angela Sanders is stubborn, and her husband, Todd Sanders, is pushy, and those might be the two reasons Angela is still here today.

“I think if we had not pushed her to go to the hospital, she would have been battling [the cancer] at the end of it and not the beginning,” Todd said. “She had been having issues for a year or two, but she would always blame her travel for work, because she had to drive four or six hours sometimes.”

Angela, who lives in Benton, is a clinical product specialist for Medtronic and has been for almost three years. She worked for Baptist Health in Little Rock for 19 years before she was recruited by a pharmaceutical company to be an educator.

Angela said she was working out of state last summer when she started having heartburn and was taking over-the-counter medicine, but it wasn’t working. Her primary-care physician gave her a prescription, but Angela said it didn’t work.

“They later did an ultrasound on my gallbladder on July 20, and within 30 minutes, I had a phone call,” Angela said. “There was a mass on my right kidney, and I was diagnosed with cancer on July 24.

“But my only symptom was the fact that I was having heartburn, and that was unusual for me.”

If it had not been for the concern by Sanders and her family and the early detection of her cancer, she may not have made it through the year. So that others may also benefit from early detection of the disease, March is National Kidney Cancer Awareness Month.

Sanders had surgery on Aug. 15 at Arkansas Urology to remove her kidney. The mass was 13 centimeters — about the size of a softball. Angela said she has to have regular checkups and has to take a chemo pill every day for an entire year.

“My understanding, with renal-cell cancer, it can come back somewhere else in your body, so technically, I am not out of the woods,” Angela said. “That’s why I have to take the medication for a full year, to help reduce my chances of [the cancer] coming back.

“This type of cancer does not typically respond to chemotherapy or radiation.”

Angela said the only reason she is still here is because her husband made her go to the doctor.

“I am like any typical person. Believing it’s heartburn, I’ll take something over-the-counter and deal with it,” she said. “But no, he was very persistent. He said I should go to the doctor and get it checked out.

“I was also very lucky that my primary-care physician, Jill Bryson, who was at the Benton Family Clinic at the time, kept trying to figure out what was causing [my symptoms], and had those two people not done that, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Bryson is now a contracted physician at Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas in Benton.

Todd said he knew something was wrong because she kept having to make continued trips to the restroom. He said they couldn’t drive 2 miles without her having to go.

“She kept changing her diet and was always blaming it on something else,” he said. “I told her she needed to go to the doctor.”

Angela graduated from Benton High School in 1989 and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in 1994 and an associate degree in respiratory therapy from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock at the same time, because the two programs worked together. She earned a master’s degree in public health from Tulane University in New Orleans in 1999.

Angela recently earned a Master of Business Administration degree in December, four months after her surgery and cancer scare.

“I’m stubborn,” she said. “I have to have something to do all the time, and I push my kids this way, too. There is always something new to learn, and I am of that old school — if you aren’t learning, you’re dead. …

“… After my surgery, I had time to get [the degree] done and finish because I couldn’t travel and do anything for work. [The surgery] gave me the opportunity to get it done, and I always like to prove to my children that it is important to complete something you start, regardless of what else is going on.”

Sanders has been on the Arkansas State Medical Board Respiratory Care Examining Committee since 2005. She was also one of the founding members of the Arkansas Astham Coalition, which was established in 2008, and she became president of the coalition in 2010.

Todd encouraged Angela to finish her MBA after being diagnosed because “if she quit then, it would be awfully hard to get to it.”

“She is nonstop and never rests,” Todd said. “She wanted to quit when she found out about the cancer, but I knew that if she did, the likelihood of her returning would be slim.

“I also thought it could redirect her fear and worry from what she had to face.”

Angela and her husband have been married nine years. Angela has three children from a previous marriage: Morgan Hodges, 23, Alyssa Hodges, 19, and Blake Hodges, who will turn 17 in March. Todd has two children: Morgan Sanders, 21, and Cecily Sanders, 19.

Todd and Angela met at Todd’s 20th high school reunion in Bryant. He said that at the time, she had been single about two or three years, and he had been single for more than 10 years.

“We went to the same elementary school and we rode the bus together. We have known each other for a long time,” Angela said.

“I just thought she was pretty hot,” Todd said. “And after about three months [of dating], I told her, ‘If we are going to do this, then we need to get married.’

“So we got married after about five months; then we got to know each other.”

After Angela left her job at the hospital for other opportunities, she realized it would be helpful to have a Master of Business Administration degree.

“I learned really quickly that pharmaceutical companies and other health care industries are a business, where a hospital, the mindset is a little different,” Angela said. “It made sense for me to get an MBA, to fully understand how these companies work.”

“I think she’d still be working at Baptist had I not come along. She owes it all to me,” Todd said, joking.

When Todd mentioned to Angela about being featured for this story, she told him she didn’t believe her story was worth writing about. He told her a lot of women would read the story and see “how you found [your cancer], and it may help somebody. You never know.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.