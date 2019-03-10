Bulldogs bully bullpen to defeat Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Trailing by four runs entering the sixth inning, Louisiana Tech put on an offensive showcase over the final four innings Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Bulldogs scored 11 runs over the sixth, seventh and ninth innings, and rallied to defeat No. 10 Arkansas 12-7 to tie the series at a game apiece. The teams will play the series finale today at 1 p.m.

With a southwest wind that was gusting between 30-40 mile per hour to left field for most of the game, Louisiana Tech (10-4) hit three home runs to overcome a 5-1 deficit. Bulldogs Coach Lane Burroughs said the game reminded him of a loss to the University of Arkansas two years ago in Ruston, La., when the Razorbacks hit five home runs to come back from a nine-run deficit.

"You kind of know that no lead is probably safe when the wind is howling out," Burroughs said. "I felt like we could get beneath the ball and we'd have a chance to make a comeback.

"This is a good win for our program against a great club, a quality team that's going to have a great RPI. It's good to come in here and get away with one, and hopefully we can try to win this thing tomorrow."

The Bulldogs hit two home runs in the sixth inning. Mason Mallard's three-run home run off Connor Noland pulled Louisiana Tech within 5-4, and Manny Garcia hit a solo home run off Arkansas reliever Kole Ramage to tie the game. The Bulldogs added a fifth run in the inning to take a 6-5 lead when Mason Robinson hit an RBI single with two outs against Ramage.

Ramage was one of seven Arkansas relievers to pitch Saturday. The Razorbacks' bullpen allowed 8 runs -- 4 earned -- on 8 hits. The relievers issued one walk and hit four batters.

"The disappointing part of the game for me was our bullpen," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "A couple of veteran guys didn't come in and shut them down, which was disappointing."

Arkansas freshman reliever Jacob Burton was ejected by home plate umpire Wes Hamilton in the ninth inning when he hit Louisiana Tech catcher Chris Clayton in the head on the first pitch after Robinson's two-out, three-run home run put the Bulldogs ahead 12-7.

Van Horn and Burroughs both said the pitch wasn't intentional. Burton was not made available for comment.

"I know it didn't come from the dugout ... I know those guys too well," said Burroughs, a former assistant coach to Van Horn. "There's no room for that in college baseball, and I know they're not going to order that.

"He probably reared back and got a little extra. Pitchers do that. We have guys on our staff that have big misses a lot, and you worry about them hitting people. I don't think he was trying to hit Chris, especially in the head."

"It was supposed to be a fastball on the inner half, but obviously, it wasn't supposed to hit him," Van Horn said. "You know, he's hit a lot of people [in practice], and we hit four people today."

Arkansas (11-2) outhit the Bulldogs 15-11 and had several chances to score more runs. The Razorbacks stranded 11 runners, including eight in scoring position.

Trailing 9-7, Arkansas loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning. Louisiana Tech right-handed closer Braxton Smith struck out Razorbacks' nine-hole hitter Jacob Nesbit on three pitches before getting leadoff hitter Casey Martin to fly out to shallow left field on the second pitch of his at-bat.

"I was kind of pressing too much, trying to get a little too big with the swing at that moment instead of just taking a step back, relaxing, seeing a pitch instead of trying to pull it," Martin said. "I got a little out front, a little anxious instead of waiting back. That's on me. Being a veteran hitter, I should know what kind of pitches I'm going to get in those type of situations.

"I hope these younger guys can learn from my mistake and be better."

Smith, who suffered an oblique injury Feb. 26 and had not pitched since, earned his second save by allowing on hit in 22/3 innings.

Louisiana Tech went ahead 1-0 in the second inning when Steele Netterville scored on an RBI groundout by Shelton Wallace. Netterville struck out to begin the inning, but reached on a wild pitch by Noland.

It was Noland's only blemish over an efficient first five innings in which he threw 60 pitches. Noland struck out three and had allowed only one hit before the first three Tech batters reached in the top of the sixth. He left in line for the win but took a fourth no-decision in four starts.

"I thought Connor Noland pitched fantastic for five-plus innings, honestly," Van Horn said. "He got a little bit tired there, and we were just trying to get him through the sixth."

Arkansas scored four runs in the bottom of the second against Louisiana Tech starter Logan Robbins. Zack Plunkett homered to left field to lead off the inning. After singles by Christian Franklin and Nesbit, Martin hit an inside-the-park home run to put the Razorbacks ahead 4-1.

Up next

ARKANSAS BASEBALL VS. LOUISIANA TECH

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Louisiana Tech 10-4; Arkansas 11-2

STARTING PITCHERS La. Tech LHP Logan Bailey (1-1, 9.42); Arkansas RHP Cody Scroggins (0-0, 7.88)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network. Not all games will be carried by all affiliates. Check local listings.

TV SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS

Saturday’s loss broke several long winning streaks for the Razorbacks at home. Arkansas had won 10 consecutive

home games overall, including all nine this season, and 18 consecutive games against non-conference opponents. Arkansas also had won 18 consecutive regular-season games. … Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin broke a 0-for-

16 slump with his inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning. Martin finished 2-for-5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. … Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn changed his lineup Saturday, moving Christian Franklin up two spots in the batting order to the seven hole, and dropping Jack Kenley and Jacob Nesbit one spot to eighth and ninth, respectively.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Louisiana Tech 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Western Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Western Illinois, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Missouri*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Missouri*, 2 p.m.

*SEC game

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Arkansas infielder Casey Martin went 2 for 5 with 2 runs and 3 RBI to lead the Razorbacks’ offense Saturday. His inside-the-park home run put the Razorbacks ahead 4-1 in the second inning.

Sports on 03/10/2019