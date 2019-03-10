Chain-saw artist completes bear at UCA

It’s build-a-bear, University of Central Arkansas style.

No stuffing needed; the bear is created from a tree by an award-winning chain-saw sculptor.

Six years after Iowa chain-saw artist Gary Keenan spent days in the Conway spring warmth carving a bear, Valor, in front of Wingo Hall on campus, he braced the cold Monday through Wednesday to create Valor II.

The temperatures are “better than Iowa,” he said last week, taking a break from carving the bear, which is more than 7 feet, without the base. It had been

4 degrees below freezing when he left his home state.

Because he’s carved so many black bears, Keenan said, he didn’t have to draw the design first. He did use spray paint on the piece to help him keep the proportions right, he said.

Valor II has its own look, though.

“I did a little bit of a hybrid bear to help it look more like the [UCA] logo,” Keenan said. His face is a little broader, more like a grizzly, than most black bears.

Valor I was carved from one of UCA’s World War II red oak Memorial Trees that was diseased, but termites invaded the sculpture.

The bear has been in hibernation since summer 2017 in a storage building on campus.

Keenan said he was contacted by UCA officials in the fall about carving a replacement for Valor.

“I said, ‘Sure, if you want to do another one, I’m certainly game,’” Keenan said.

Kevin Carter, construction manager at UCA, said Valor I had “a big rot spot that was more extensive than we thought.”

This time, a more water-resistant white oak is being used.

The wood for Valor II, instead of coming from a tree on campus, was purchased from Jeremy Newton of Greenbrier, who owns Newton Tree Service. Carter said Newton had a couple on Robinson Avenue who “couldn’t sleep at night,” worrying that the big oak tree leaning over their home.

The tree was taken down and didn’t have any disease, Carter said.

“We think this will last a lot longer,” he said.

UCA Physical Plant Director Larry Lawrence said the fact that Valor II is not attached to a stump is a plus.

“It’s going to be better because it’s put on a concrete base to begin with,” he said.

Keenan said he’s never had termites in a design, but Valor was more susceptible because Conway is in the South.

Valor I was a little bit bigger than Valor II — 8 feet 3 inches to about 7 feet 4 inches without the base for Valor II, Carter said. The log for Valor II

weighed 3,000 pounds, Carter said.

The bear also has steel rods that will stabilize it, which takes up another 10 inches that he can’t carve, Keenan said.

The temperature and size aren’t the only differences this time around; a new president is at the helm of UCA.

Former UCA President Tom Courtway commissioned Valor I; UCA President Houston Davis oversaw this project.

“I think it’s great,” Davis said, watching Keenan work. Davis said it was amazing that the sculpture went from a log to a bear in such a short time.

Davis said the project was paid for with donations, and people were excited to be part of the Valor II project.

Valor II cost $10,410 — $4,800 for Keenan’s work; $1,900 to Newton Tree Service for the wood; and $3,700 to Nabholz to create the concrete base and install the new tree trunk on top of the base with a crane.

Valor I was a popular backdrop for people taking photos — the No. 1 spot in its heyday, Davis said.

Carter said UCA plans to make it easier for people to have a photo op with Valor II.

He said about 4 feet from the base of Valor II will be a raised planter box with short shrubs. “We’re going to try to do something with a path that signifies a photography area … try to get people a little bit closer,” he said.

Keenan said on Wednesday afternoon, as he was putting the finishing touches on Valor II by staining it black, that he was happy with the end result — and more experienced than when he made Valor I.

Before he carved Valor I, Keenan created the shepherd in the parking lot at First United Methodist Church in Conway. Keenan said he drove by the church to see it when he got to Conway.

“It’s looking pretty good,” he said. “Apparently, they re-sanded it, and sometimes that’s necessary.”

Keenan, who has been a chain-saw artist for 19 years, said UCA is the only university for which he’s created a carving, although he has done projects for colleges. He said his biggest project has been Michael the Archangel at Wegner Quartz Crystal Mines in Mount Ida. He’s been invited to the English Open Chainsaw Carving Competition twice and won the Carving in the Ozarks contest in Eureka Springs.

“The majority of trees I carve are in people’s yards and in private residences, although some are along busy streets,” Keenan said. “I do some for commercial or public institutions, but that’s the minority. This has a lot more viewability than the majority of my carvings.”

He spent about 40 hours on the Valor 1; he logged about 25 hours on Valor II because it was smaller, and “I’m a little more experienced,”

Keenan said.

Valor I will not be forgotten. Lawrence said Valor I’s bust will be salvaged and displayed somewhere on campus.

And the sun was shining on Conway and Valor II when the artist drove away.

