COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Tuesday

Sons of American Legion Meeting

CABOT — The Sons of American Legion (SAL) will meet at 6 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information or to join the group, come by Post 71 or call (501) 203-5715.

Retired School Personnel Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired School Personnel will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. The guest speaker will be J.L. Methvin, chancellor of Arkansas State University-Beebe. All retired school personnel are welcome. For more information, email E. Hankins at elh@windstream.net.

Wednesday

Retired Teachers Association Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 1553 S. St. Louis St. The program will be presented by Jeanette Larson from the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. She will bring her spinning wheel and demonstrate the craft of spinning yarn from the wool of her sheep. She will exhibit some of the handicrafts produced with the wool. All retired public school personnel and guests are invited to attend.

Thursday

Town Hall Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Mayor Bob Johnson will host a town-hall meeting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1 Municipal Drive. Johnson said the public is invited to tell him their concerns and what they would like to see happen in the community.

Cystic Fibrosis Fundraiser

CABOT — Silver Screen Cinema 8 will show the movie 5 Feet Apart at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in honor of three Cabot residents who have cystic fibrosis — April Pitts, Julia Hughes and Mackenzie Lenox — and will attend the opening show. The theater will make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Reserve tickets at ticketsforthe.show/cabotvipcinema/069637000041.

Friday

NARFE Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1156, will meet for a potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the First Electric Cooperative Community Room, 150 Industrial Park Road. The guest speaker will be Matt Cleveland from the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend the meeting. For more information, call Kathy Golding at (501) 206-1375.

Fridays With Friends Spring Concert Series

SALEM — The Friends of Old Main will host the fifth annual Fridays With Friends Spring Concert Series in the Old Main schoolhouse auditorium, 221 N. Oak St. This week’s concert will feature Matthew Miller and Buddies. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served by members of the Friends of Old Main. The music will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $7. For more information, visit the Fulton County Heritage Foundation page on Facebook or call (501) 607-3767.

Saturday

Feed the Veterans Pantry

CABOT — The Feed the Veterans Pantry, 214 Rainbow Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pantry is for veterans, their spouses, and family members younger than 18. The pantry is open the third Saturday of each month so families can shop for what they want (no prepackaged boxes). Shoppers need a DD 214, a military ID card or a VA card. See the organization’s Facebook page @feedtheveterans.

ONGOING

Food Drive for Fines

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will have a food drive to benefit Batesville Help and Hope. During March, for every food item brought in, patrons will have 50 cents of their late fees removed from their account. Food donations are also welcome from those who do not owe fines. Items most needed are canned tuna, canned chicken and canned fruit; however, all nonperishable food items will be accepted. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon. every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with the dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A community music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 18 at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are welcome to attend the event.

Ivan Parker Concert

JACKSONVILLE — Ivan Parker will be in concert at 7 p.m. March 21 at Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 590-9357.

Davidsonville Discovery Day

POCAHONTAS — The Davidsonville Discovery Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 in the Education Center at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S.The cost is $10 per person, with registration required. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Toast & Roast Dinner

BATESVILLE — The White River Health System Foundation will host its Toast & Roast Dinner on March 30 at the Batesville Community Center, 1420 S. 20th St. The WRHS Foundation will honor its 2019 Healthcare Heroes — Gary Bebow, Dr. Andy Davidson and Dr. E.J. Jones — for their years of service. Tickets are $125 each, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or tickets, contact Tiffany Cox at (870) 262-1834 or tcox@wrmc.com.

The Great American Cleanup

POCAHONTAS — The Great American Cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to noon March 30 at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. Participants will meet at the Visitor Center for this free event. For more information or to sign up, call (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov. Proceeds from the event will benefit nursing scholarships.

AARP Safe Driving Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E, will offer an AARP Safe Driving Class with Clay Fires from 1-5 p.m. April 4. This class will satisfy the requirements to get a reduction on auto-insurance premiums in Arkansas. The course fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to RSVP, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Cabot Scholarship Roast & Toast

CABOT — The Cabot Scholarship Foundation’s annual Roast & Toast banquet will take place at 7 p.m. April 16 in the Cabot Junior High School North Cafeteria. Jerry Cole, who owned a service station in Cabot for more than three decades, will be the roastee. Tickets, at $30 each or $240 for a table of eight, may be purchased at the Cabot High School office or from foundation board members.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.