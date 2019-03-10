Conway offensive lineman 'excited' about Arkansas offer

Conway offensive lineman Robert Scott arrived at Arkansas for his visit Saturday with two SEC offers from Mississippi State and Missouri, and he left Fayetteville with one from the Hogs.

Scott, 6-6, 295, also had offers from Arkansas State University and Louisiana Tech prior to his Saturday trip.

"I was so excited because I've been in Arkansas all my life," Scott said. "My grandparents are big fans of the Razorbacks. But I couldn't do this without my great coaches in Conway and my awesome teammates. The reason why I said that was because they pushed me to be the best I can. Also, they have my back and I have their backs."

Conway offensive coordinator Brian Raney said Scott is teachable, a great teammate and strives hard for perfection.

"He does self-organized pushups after workouts each day with teammates to help his bench press," Raney said. "His bench press has jumped almost 200 pounds since he started playing high school football."

Scott was impressed with the coaches and how they look beyond football.

“I could feel the energy in the room,” Scott said. “It was very easy to have a conversation with the coaches and I enjoyed that. I could really tell they care about me.”