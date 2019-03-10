Courthouse on Benton County ballot

BENTONVILLE -- Voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a one-eighth percentage-point sales tax increase to pay for a $30 million courthouse complex in Bentonville.

If approved, the tax would last for 54 months and equal a little more than 12 cents on every $100 in sales, County Judge Barry Moehring said.

Plans call for building a new courthouse on Northeast Second Street and spending $5 million to update the old downtown courthouse, which was built in 1928. It accommodated one circuit judge when it was new.

In the first four days of early voting, residents cast 3,746 votes, according to the Benton County clerk's office. The county has 161,987 registered voters, said Dana Caler with the clerk's office. Early voting continues Monday.

A parking deck is part of third-party funding for the courthouse project. The Walton Family Foundation is donating land for the building and providing a $2 million grant.

The parking garage will have about 400 spaces, according to an updated letter sent to the county.

Off-Street Parking District No. 3 and Bentonville Revitalization Inc. sent the letter to Moehring and the Quorum Court last week updating a letter of support that the two groups had sent in 2016 about building the deck.

Two designs are being considered -- one for 386 spaces and the other for 425 spaces, according to the letter.

Moehring said he has not seen the designs being considered.

The original letter of support sent to then-County Judge Bob Clinard and the Quorum Court listed about 300 parking spaces.

Moehring said he doesn't anticipate the county needing 400 parking spots on most days. One exception might be during jury pool calls, he said.

"We understand that recently there have been questions about some of the information in the 2016 letters, specifically questions on the number of potential parking spaces in the new deck. At the time of those letters the plans for the parking deck were very preliminary, and those plans have been evolving since then which is typical for a project like this," the updated letter reads.

Michael Kalagias, president of the Libertarian Party, had specifically asked Moehring about the number of parking spots during a recent public meeting.

Kalagias said he raised the issue because the only number he had heard was in the 2016 paperwork.

The new letter also states that plans for the parking deck will be finalized quickly if the tax passes Tuesday.

The parking district owns a portion of the property where the parking deck will be built, and Bentonville Revitalization Inc. has the rest of the property under option, pending the results of Tuesday's vote, according to the letter.

A 1994 Bentonville ordinance established the parking district, which is dedicated to ongoing maintenance and development of downtown parking.

Bentonville Revitalization Inc. is a nonprofit development organization established by the Walton family several years ago and is dedicated to long-term improvements downtown, according to the letter.

The new courts building would consist of four stories and a basement and have 87,000 square feet of space. The top story, with space for two courtrooms, would be finished later.

The new building would have at least a 50-year lifespan, Moehring said. Work could start this summer if the sales tax passes, and it would take about 24 months to complete the project, he said.

The last time the county asked for a special sales tax to build facilities was in 1995, according to county documents, when voters approved a half-percent sales tax to build the county jail. That tax was collected for three years.

Metro on 03/10/2019