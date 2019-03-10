Domestic terror cases in shadows

Most people arrested as the result of FBI terrorism investigations are charged with nonterrorism offenses, and more domestic-terror suspects were arrested last year than those purportedly inspired by international terror groups, according to internal FBI figures reviewed by The Washington Post.

As government officials and activists debate the best way to pursue violent extremists, the figures show how much of counterterrorism work goes undeclared and unnoticed.

According to the data, more domestic terrorist targets are being charged than international targets, and in both categories, law enforcement officials often leverage simpler crimes, such as violations of gun or drug laws, to prevent violence.

"It's violence that we key in on," said a senior law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive federal investigative work. "And sometimes, it's the violence that motivates someone more than any particular ideology."

The arrest last month of Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson, 49, is the latest example of this pattern. Prosecutors have alleged Hasson is a white nationalist inspired in part by mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who in 2011 unleashed two attacks in Norway that killed 77 people.

Hasson, who has been detained since his arrest, is accused of amassing weapons as part of a domestic-terror plot targeting politicians and journalists. Authorities have highlighted a letter in which he allegedly wrote, "I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth."

But as with most people arrested in FBI counterterrorism investigations, Hasson does not yet face terrorism charges. Rather, he was indicted on charges of illegal possession of firearm silencers, possession of firearms by a drug addict and unlawful user, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to FBI figures provided to the Post, in the 2017 budget year there were about 110 people arrested after being investigated for actions inspired by foreign terror groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida. Of those, about 30 faced terrorism charges. The rest faced gun, drug, fraud or immigration charges.

Last year, out of about 100 such arrests, only nine defendants faced terrorism charges -- a drop-off owed in part to a decline in the number of people attempting to travel overseas to join the Islamic State, the senior law enforcement official said.

In the 2017 budget year, FBI investigations led to the arrests of about 150 domestic terrorism suspects, according to law enforcement officials. The following year, the figure was about 120.

But because federal law does not designate domestic groups as terrorist organizations, no corresponding terrorism crimes apply to such suspects.

With Hasson, the absence of terrorism charges could have a significant effect on how his case is handled. At a court hearing last month in Maryland, the judge, Charles Day, said it would be unusual to detain someone without bail based on the gun and drug charges Hasson faces now. He has not yet entered a plea.

A case in Tucson, Ariz., similarly highlights the complicated factors prosecutors must weigh before filing terrorism charges.

In April 2017, Ahmad Suhad Ahmad was the focus of an intense FBI undercover operation. Ahmad, who allegedly bragged to a government informant about the bomb-making skills he developed in his native Iraq, was taken to a Las Vegas condominium by an undercover FBI agent posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel who wanted to kill an enemy, according to court records.

Prosecutors say that once in the condo, Ahmad assembled a bomb using materials he supplied and others provided by the undercover agent. Authorities say that Ahmad also showed the undercover agent how to build a bomb, but those devices did not contain real explosives.

Two months later, Ahmad, 30, was arrested, jailed and charged with violating his parole for an unrelated drug charge. He was released in September and rearrested a month later on two federal drug charges and two counts of distributing information related to explosives.

The second arrest came after an internal debate among Justice Department and FBI officials over whether the evidence supported terrorism charges, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

At a court hearing late last year, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Markovich noted an apparent contradiction in the government's case -- that the suspect prosecutors argued was too dangerous to release on bond had been free for months after the FBI's undercover sting. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Hakala insisted that Ahmad "was being very closely monitored" after the reported bomb-building trip to Las Vegas.

Ahmad has pleaded innocent.

