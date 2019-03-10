Ex-arts district official spared jail time

EL DORADO -- The former vice president of entertainment/talent relations at the Murphy Arts District has pleaded guilty to charges related to a September incident that resulted in his termination from the organization.

Brian Givens, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unauthorized use of a vehicle and public intoxication but will serve no time in accordance to the plea agreement. He was ordered to pay court costs, restitution and a fine of $4,264.66.

Givens was arrested in September on charges of public intoxication after taking control of a cab and striking its driver.

According to court documents, Givens was at Griffin Restaurant when an employee called the El Dorado Taxi company for him. When Jose Burgos, the owner of the taxi service, arrived, he was asked to drive Givens to his residence on Pathway Street.

Burgos drove Givens home and then helped him with his front door. As Burgos unlocked Givens' door, Givens climbed behind the taxi's steering wheel, according to court documents.

Burgos went back to the vehicle to try to stop Givens, and at that point Givens drove away, striking Burgos in the leg and running over his foot, according to court documents. Police found Givens asleep in the vehicle and arrested him on charges of public intoxication, court documents said.

Additional charges were filed later against Givens, including several felonies. He faced charges of robbery, property theft, leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree battery.

Givens faced 37 years behind bars on the charges, but two of the felony charges were dropped and the other counts were amended as part of the plea agreement. Charges of robbery and leaving the scene of an accident were dismissed.

Maria Ortega, Burgos' wife, said she and her husband were pleased with the plea agreement and the $3,764.66 Givens was ordered to pay in restitution.

