Hogs still out front for highly sought O-lineman

— Arkansas was the leader for highly recruited offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford prior to his visit to Fayetteville on Saturday and it remains in front after the trip.

Crawford, 6-7, 323 pounds of Carthage, Texas, received his second offer from Arkansas in November and then the floodgates opened with offers from Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Cal, Colorado, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and others.

His trip to Arkansas was his third since the fall.

“Same thing that I liked the other time - it’s like family,” Crawford said. “They treated me like family once again. That’s the main thing I like about it.”

His relationship with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and offensive line coach Dustin Fry is a key reason for having Arkansas at the top of his list.

“Coach Traylor is a hell of coach - hands down. He’s from east Texas like me, so he knows what’s up,” Crawford said. “Once again, my main guy Coach Fry, there’s one word for that man - G.O.A.T. Me and that man are gonna have an amazing time together.”

He committed to Baylor last summer after the Bears became his first scholarship offer, but recently reopened his recruitment. It appears he might make his college decision soon or after the season.

“I might put it out there on my birthday,” Crawford said. “That’s in two weeks, on March 19.”

Crawford likes that coach Chad Morris and Traylor have strong roots in east Texas.

“You are from the 903, not the 936, we can’t include them,” Crawford said. “Coach Traylor is from the 903, Coach Morris is from the 903, so it’s family. I am like leaving family to come back to family, so it's like home.”