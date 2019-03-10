• Paul Cordova, district police chief in Houston, said a 14-year-old boy is in custody facing a charge of aggravated assault after he got into a fight at school over a brownie with another 14-year-old boy, who was stabbed and died two days later.

• Kane Tanaka, a 116-year-old Japanese woman who enjoys studying mathematics and playing the board game Othello, was honored by Guinness World Records in a ceremony at a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan, as the world's oldest living person.

• Kenneth Fulford, 54, a former volunteer firefighter from Delhi, La., was sentenced to 12 years in prison for setting a house fire that injured his disabled wife and killed her service dog, telling investigators that he set the blaze to "end his wife's suffering."

• Emily Yingling, 22, was charged with introducing contraband into a jail after Jim Johnson, sheriff of Lee County, Miss., said he found drugs sewn into socks she took to the lockup, adding that friends and relatives of the inmates will no longer be allowed to take clothing to them.

• Robert Fink, who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1969 but moved a day before a congratulatory telegram from family friends was delivered to his apartment, finally received the telegram after digital marketing firm worker Christina Zaske discovered it in an old filing cabinet in Ann Arbor.

• Michael Weirsky of Alpha, N.J., who won a $273 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot after a stranger found and returned the winning ticket that he had left behind on a store counter, said he is thankful for the anonymous good Samaritan and hopes to find the person.

• A. Marcus Nelson, superintendent of the Waco Independent School District in Texas, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession after a state trooper said he was found with marijuana in his car.

A Section on 03/10/2019