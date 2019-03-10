Jonesboro worker fired after arrest

A top Jonesboro employee has been fired after his arrest Friday on charges of second-degree sexual assault.

Trever Harvey was the city's finance director until Friday. His arrest comes soon after he was promoted to the position when the city restructured a few positions in January. Harvey had been with the city Finance Department since 2015, according to a previous news release.

"I understand that he is innocent until proven guilty," Mayor Harold Perrin said in a news release. "But because these are very serious felony charges, I see no alternative at this time."

Second-degree sexual assault is a Class B felony. Officers from the Jonesboro Police Department arrested Harvey about 3:30 p.m., said Sally Smith, the spokesman for the department.

Finance Manager Deanna Hornback will replace Harvey as finance director until the city hires someone permanently.

The restructuring of the city's government eliminated the chief operations officer and chief financial officer positions. Harvey had moved up in the Finance Department for years, according to a previous news release from the city. The changes were made in an effort to decrease city payroll.

A judge set a temporary bail at $50,000 for Harvey, and he bonded out of the Craighead County jail late Friday evening.

