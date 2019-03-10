Little Rock notebook

Mayor to discuss campaign strategy

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will speak at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service downtown on March 28.

The event will feature a conversation between Scott and Clinton School Dean Skip Rutherford and offer "a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign, strategy, coalition building and victory of Little Rock's first popularly elected African-American mayor," a description on the school's website states.

The talk will begin at 6 p.m. in Sturgis Hall at 1200 President Clinton Ave. It is one of the Clinton School's Speaker Series events, which are free and open to the public.

To reserve seats, email publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or call (501) 683-5239.

Advertising panel gets new members

The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission has sworn in a new chairman, along with its newest members.

Commissioner Jim Keet was unanimously selected as the new chairman, succeeding Ward 5 City Director Capi Peck. Keet owns multiple Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe locations in Little Rock and was previously president and CEO of Taziki's Inc. He is also a co-owner of Petit and Keet, a "polished casual" restaurant and bar, and chairman and CEO of KO Construction Management.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Yogesh Asudani were also sworn in as new members in 2019. Scott takes the place of former Mayor Mark Stodola on the commission. Scott is a former executive at First Security Bank and currently serves on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock board of visitors.

Asudani owns and manages multiple Little Rock properties, including Comfort Suites, Wingate by Wyndham, Guest Inn & Suites, Markham House Suites, Red Roof Inn & Suites, Garden Square Cafe and 4Square Cafe. He also owns two Subway restaurants.

The commission is the governing body for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city's marketing and tourism arm.

Professor to speak on disinformation

A University of Arkansas at Little Rock professor will give a talk on Internet disinformation campaigns at the school's downtown location Wednesday.

The talk by Nitin Agarwal, distinguished professor of information science, is titled "Deviant Mobs of the Internet: Bots, Trolls, and Misinformation." It will explore research on how disinformation campaigns work, the link between blogs and other social media platforms, and different media orchestration strategies.

Agarwal will highlight the tactics groups use to propagate disinformation and the application of research methodology in prominent cases of disinformation campaigns in the Baltic region and NATO's military exercises, conducted primarily through blogs but strategically linking to a variety of other social media platforms.

UALR Downtown is located at 333 President Clinton Ave.

The lecture is free and open to the public. To RSVP, email downtown@ualr.edu with the name of the lecture in the subject line.

