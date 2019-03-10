Mormon leaders, pope hold meeting

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Saturday met with the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the first-such meeting of its kind, on the eve of the dedication of the church’s new temple in Rome.

The Vatican offered no details of Francis’ audience with the church president, Russell Nelson, and other leaders. The Latter-day Saints said it was the first-ever meeting between a pope and head of the church, and that the two men discussed religious liberty, family and youths, among other topics.

“We have much in common,” Nelson tweeted afterward. “The differences in doctrine are real—and they’re important—but they’re not nearly as important as the things we have in common.”

Nelson and the 14 elders who make up the leadership of the church, widely known as the Mormons, are in the city for today’s dedication of their new temple. The complex features an oval-shaped marble house of worship crowning a hilltop, and a visitor center featuring a larger-than-life marble statue of Jesus surrounded by smaller statues of the apostles.

The Latter-day Saints said the visit to Rome was the first time the church’s entire leadership had gathered outside the U.S.