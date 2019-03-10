• R. Kelly walked out of a Chicago jail on Saturday after someone who officials say did not want to be publicly identified paid $161,633 that the R&B singer owed in back child support. Kelly, who was ordered taken into custody on Wednesday by a judge after Kelly said he didn't have the entire amount he owed, briefly spoke with reporters, telling them: "I promise you, we're going to straighten all this stuff out." He said that was all he could say, a stark contrast to a nationally televised broadcast that aired last week in which he cried and ranted about being "assassinated" by allegations of sexual abuse that led to criminal charges last month. Cara Smith, the chief policy officer for the Cook County sheriff's office, which runs the jail, said a person who wished to remain anonymous handed a check on Saturday morning to the county clerk's office for the full amount of Kelly's back child support. A bond slip where people putting up money to secure an inmate's release write their names and relationship to the inmate was left blank, Smith said. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he could not discuss the child-support payment because of a judge's gag order in that case. It was his second trip to jail in a matter of weeks and the second time a person has stepped up with money to get Kelly out of jail. Last month, after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and a woman, he was taken to the same jail. Kelly, whose attorney said at the time that the singer's finances were in disarray, then spent a weekend in jail before a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded innocent to the sexual-abuse charges.

• The nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender civil-rights organization is honoring Christina Aguilera with its Ally for Equality award. The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday the six-time Grammy-winning singer is a true "LGBTQ icon" who uses her platform to "share a message of hope and inspiration" to those who have been marginalized. The group says the 38-year-old has raised money to fight HIV/AIDS, advocated marriage equality and spoken out against LGBT bullying. The group says Aguilera's 2002 single "Beautiful" is an empowering LGBT anthem. Aguilera will be honored at the group's dinner in Los Angeles on March 30. At the same event, the Human Rights Campaign will present its national leadership award to Yeardley Smith. The actress and producer is best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson.

