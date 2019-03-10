New board president wants to spread awareness

Kristen Richardson said she’s a homebody, but you’d never know it by her activities.

Richardson is the new president of the United Way of White County Board of Directors.

She was a member of the Junior Auxiliary of White County before that, which she called “a big commitment,” and worked with a United Way agency, the Sunshine School.

“We did a lot with the Sunshine School then, and I really enjoyed that piece of it, so this was kind of similar in that fashion because we were helping people in the community,” Richardson said. “Whenever I was asked to serve, I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’ I’d been out of JA a couple years.

“I knew what United Way was, and I contributed — I had money coming out of my paycheck for it — but I didn’t know what all it covered and what all it did, really, until my second year on the board.”

Richardson lives in Bald Knob, but she graduated from Harding University in Searcy, where she earned a degree in business management with the plan to go into banking.

“I wanted to stay in White County,” she said. “I’m from Bald Knob; my husband’s from Bald Knob. I knew I wanted to stay close. For business and for women, it seemed like what people were doing was banking.”

Richardson landed a job at Simmons Bank two weeks before she graduated from Harding University.

“I kind of worked my way up,” she said, from customer service to branch manager, and to her position now as supervisor of compliance. “When you open an account, and they ask for all the information, that’s the customer-information profile. … My group is making sure we gather that information, that the information is correct and that we’re compliant with that.”

Last year, Richardson was the United Way campaign chairwoman with a goal of raising $400,000 for 16 nonprofit agencies. The campaign celebrated at the end of February hittting 81 percent of its goal, but money will be rolling in until the next campaign kickoff in the fall, she said.

“We really don’t end it till the next kickoff,” Richardson said.

“Whenever I send out the email here at Simmons, I remind them of all the different agencies and how most are heavily funded by the United Way,” she said.

Close to her heart is the Sunshine School, “and my next one, honestly, would be Newhope Specialized Industries,” Richardson said. “I know a couple of people from Bald Knob who work there, and I think that’s just so neat that our community has something that these people … can go to, and they can make money, and they’re excited that they do.

“It gets them out of the house and keeps them busy and keeps their minds working.”

Linda Pratt, assistant executive director for Newhope Specialized Industries, said it’s a habilitative training program for people at least 18 years old who qualify with either an intellectual or physical impairment. They train six hours a day, five days a week.

“We also provide transportation, if needed, and they all have an individual program plan they work on. They have goals; some are job-related, social development, daily living skills, money.”

The individuals have “actual jobs here in our facility,” she said, such as doing assembly for factories. They are paid by the piece.

Some enter competitive employment in the community, if they are ready, Pratt said.

She said Newhope Specialized Industries receives state funds and Medicaid money, along with United Way support.

“As long as I’ve worked here and before, this facility as been part of the United Way,” she said, adding that she has been an employee for almost 34 years.

The United Way of White County is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Richardson said, and a birthday party was scheduled for March 8.

Richardson said a crucial part of her new position is to spread awareness.

“Probably the most important piece of it, there are so many needs in our county that people just don’t know are there. That’s one thing we’re working on … getting into the community and sharing what these agencies do, … why we want them to give to us so we can give to these agencies.”

United Way of White County Executive Director Anne Eldridge, who is new to her position, too, is impressed with Richardson. She said the capital campaign went well.

“To date, we are trending ahead of where we’ve been. I’ve only been with the United Way for six months,” she said. Former Executive Director Pat Downs was at the helm 29 years, Eldridge said.

“With Kristen’s direction — it was my first campaign — she did a fantastic job. We’re trying some new avenues for fundraising, and she and the previous board director headed up those ideas,” Eldridge said.

“We’re just trying to add more things to the calendar besides the workplace presentations, which we’ll continue to do,” she said.

“She is fantastic; she’s very organized,” Eldridge said of Richardson.

The United Way of White County has scheduled a new spring fundraiser, Be a Hero, Meet a Hero, for 11:30 a.m. March 30 at the Searcy Event Center, 1306 Higginson St. The event includes a 1-mile fun run, in which participants are encouraged to dress up like a local hero or a superhero.

The cost is $10 for an individual or $20 for a family of four or fewer; $25 for a family of five; $30 for a family of six or more. To sign up, go to the United Way of White County Facebook page, and follow the link.

Richardson and her husband, Justin, have three children: Izzy, 9; Isaac, 7; and Adalyn, 7 months.

“My kids are definitely dressing up,” she said. Will she? “I don’t know about that; I may work on it.”

Richardson and Eldridge said emergency vehicles, police cars, construction trucks, a UPS truck and more will be available for children to explore for free, beginning at noon. They can also “meet our hometown heroes,” Richardson said. Tokens will be sold to buy food and participate in games and face-painting.

The 16 United Way of White County agencies are invited to the event, too.

“We’ve asked [agency representatives] to be there as well, maybe to set up tables or whatever they want to do so people can speak to them if they want, and just so people know who they are,” Richardson said.

Richardson said she and Eldridge have the same goal, “and it is to be more active in the community, to teach people what the agencies do and make a presence where we can. Not all of it is about raising money, but just being there having a fun event, where people can come to it and know who the United Way members are and what we do.”

When she’s not at the bank or doing something for the United Way, “I enjoy working out and just spending time with family,” Richardson said. “The kids are very active in sports and other activities; that’s usually what we do on the weekends … and relax as much as we can.”

For her, that’s rare.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.