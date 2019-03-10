Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- White House national security adviser John Bolton. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., both 2020 presidential candidates; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

