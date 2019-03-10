No. 1 UA women finish off indoor track and field title

Arkansas hoists the women's national championship trophy after the NCAA Division I indoor athletics championships, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The University of Arkansas women's track and field team lived up to its No. 1 ranking at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Arkansas won the team title with 61 points Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. Southern California was second with 51.

"Winning a championship is so special," Razorbacks women's Coach Lance Harter said. "On that particular weekend you're the No. 1 team in the nation.

"As a coaching staff, what's so special is to see that excitement in the eyes of the athletes, because each and every championship is a puzzle, to put enough pieces together to make an opportunity to win."

It is the third national championship for the Arkansas women under Harter to go along with the NCAA indoors in 2015 and outdoors in 2016.

"This team might be one of the best teams we've ever had with the versatility," Harter said. "We just have so much balance across the board, and the balance is probably what helped us win out.

"Our greatest foe, USC, is a little more sprint-laden and hurdles, whereas we were able to come back at the end of the meet, and we closed out with the pole vault, the 3,000 and the mile relay, and that's what leapt us over them."

The Razorbacks took the lead over USC with 21 points in the pole vault, where Lexi Jacobus, a senior from Cabot, won her fourth NCAA title by clearing 15 feet, 1 1/2 inches.

"She was having a rough day in warmups," Harter said. "She was having to try to adjust to the challenge, the task at hand. She's just the consummate competitor.

"She truly has to have ice water running through her veins. When the chips are down, she just rises and she's very resourceful."

Tori Hoggard -- Jacobus' twin sister -- cleared 14-11 1/2 to take third in the pole vault, and Arkansas senior Desiree Freier took fourth at 14-7 1/2.

Arkansas junior Taylor Werner took second in the 3,000 meters (9:01.75), after anchoring the distance medley relay to a fifth-place finish Friday night.

Razorbacks senior Payton Chadwick, from Springdale Har-Ber, took third in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.97 seconds and third in the 200 in 22.99. She also ran the anchor leg on Arkansas' third-place team in the 1,600 relay (3:30.86). Also on the relay, were sophomores Morgan Burks-Magee and Kethlin Campbell and senior Kiara Parker.

Arkansas Sophomore Janeek Brown was fifth in the 60 hurdles in 8.04.

Redshirt freshman Lauren Gregory came back to take seventh in the 3,000 in 9:08.0 after finishing 10th in the mile earlier Saturday.

Arkansas junior Carina Viljoen took fifth in the mile in 4:38.51. Gregory ran 4:42.94. Parker finished eighth in the 60 in 7.32.

Arkansas' men's team came into the meet ranked No. 31, but scored 16 points to finish in a 13th-place tie with Texas and BYU.

"It's not a sexy finish, but I'll take a great effort from our guys every time and that's what they did," Razorbacks men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "They put it all out there this weekend, much like they did at the SEC meet [where Arkansas was second to national champion Florida].

"I feel like we overachieved maybe a little bit. I'm pretty pleased This is something we can build on going into the outdoor season."

Arkansas senior Gabe Moore finished second in the heptathlon with a career-best 5,975 points.

Stanford senior Harrison Williams won with 6,042 points to edge Moore by 67.

"I'm extremely proud of Gabe being national runner-up," Bucknam said. "Gabe was phenomenal. He gave just a great, great effort.

"Any time you come to a big stage like this and have your lifetime personal-best, it says a lot. It's a coach's dream to have that happen. A lot of guys come to this meet and they don't come close to their lifetime best."

Moore led through five of seven events with 4,440 points after running 8.02 in the 60 hurdles with Williams in fourth with 4,216.

Williams moved into first place by clearing 16-11 in the pole vault and clinched the victory by running 2:43.38 in the 1,000.

Moore, who went in the 1,000 trailing Williams by 27 points, ran 2:47.06. He cleared 14-11 1/2 in the pole vault.

The Razorbacks took fourth in the 1,600 relay with sophomores Jalen Brown, Travel Caldwell, Hunter Woodhall and junior John Winn running 3:06.82.

Arkansas senior Derek Jacobus finished ninth in the heptathlon with 5,666 points. He ran the 60 hurdles in 8.46, cleared 15-3 1/2 in the pole vault and ran the 1,000 in 2:44.22.

Razorbacks sophomore Laquan Nairn was ninth in the triple jump at 51-10.

Saturday’s NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship results

MEN

TEAM STANDINGS 1. Florida 55; 2. Houston 44; 3. LSU 31; 4. Stanford 30; 4. Wisconsin 30; 6. Florida State 24; 6. Texas Tech 24. 8. Alabama 23; 9. Georgia 20; 9. North Dakota State 20; 11. Texas A&M 19; 12. Kansas 17. 13. Texas 16; 13. Arkansas 16; 13. BYU 16; 16. Colorado 14; 17. Southern Cal 12; 18. Indiana 11; 18. Oregon 11; 20. Northern Arizona 10.

MILE 1. Geordie Beamish, Northern Arizona, 4:07.69; 2. Casey Comber, Villanova, 4:09.03; 3. Oliver Hoare, Wisconsin, 4:08.14; 4.Carlos Villarreal, Arizona, 4:08.41; 5. William Paulson, Arizona State, 4:08.45; 6. Sam Worley, Texas; 4:09.20; 7. Derek Gutierrez, Ole Miss, 4:09.28; 8. Charlie Hunter, Oregon, 4:09.36.

60 HURDLES 1. Grant Holloway, Florida, 7.35; 2. Daniel Roberts, Kentucky, 7.41; 3. Trey Cunningham, Florida State, 7.64; 4. Amere Lattin, Houston, 7.77; 5. John Burt, Texas, 7.80; 6. Chris Douglas, 7.83; 7. Caleb Parker, Southern Miss, 7.87; 8. Isiah Moore, South Carolina, 7.87

400 1. Tyrell Richard, South Carolina State, 44.82; 2. Kammari Montgomery, Houston, 45.03; 3. Wil London, Baylor, 45.16; 4. Quincy Hall, South Carolina, 45.25; 5. Obi Igbokwe, Houston, 46.04; 6. Alejandro Zapata, Liberty, 46.07; 7. Benjamin Lobo Vedel, Florida, 46.07; 8. Derrick Mokaleng, TCU, 46.22.

60 1. Grant Holloway, Florida, 6.50; 2. Mario Burke, Houston, 6.55; 3. Hakim Sani Brown, Florida, 6.55; 4. Cravon Gillespie, Oregon, 6.57; 5. Bryand Rincher, Florida State, 6.60; 6. Ryan Clark, Florida, 6.61; 7. Divine Oduduru, Texas Tech, 6.62; 8. Kassaun James, Florida State, 6.67.

800 1. Bryce Hoppel, Kansas, 1:46.46; 2. Marco Arop, Mississippi State, 1:47.00; 3. Robert Heppenstall, Wake Forest, 1:47.45; 4. Devin Dixon, Texas A&M, 1:47.54; 5. Cooper Williams, Indiana, 1:47.89; 6. Joseph White, Georgetown, 1:48.19; 7. Isaiah Jewett, Southern Cal, 1:48.47; 8. Michael Rhoads, Air Force, 1:48.49.

200 1. Divine Oduduru, Texas Tech, 20.49; 2. Kasaun James, Florida State, 20.56; 3. Keitavious Walter, Alabama, 20.76; 4. Nick Gray, Ohio State, 20.76; 5. Jaron Flounoy, LSU, 20.82; 6. Karayme Bartley, Iowa, 20.97; 7. McKinley West, Southern Miss, 21.12; 8. Obi Igbokwe, Houston, 21.23.

3000 1. Morgan McDonald, Wisconsin, 7:52.85; 2. Grant Fisher, Stanford, 7:53.15; 3. Joe Klecker, Colorado, 7:54.34; 4. Cooper Teare, Oregon, 7:55.50; 5. Alex Ostberg, Stanford, 7:55.62; 6. Clayton Young, BYU, 7:55.86; 7. Conner Mantz, BYU, 7:56.72; 8. Robert Brandt, UCLA, 7:56.75.

1600 RELAY 1. Houston 3:05.04; 2. Texas A&M 3:05.15; 3. Florida 3:05.24; 4. Arkansas 3:06.82; 5. South Carolina 3:07.48; 6. Iowa 3:07.68; 7. TCU 3:08.61; 8. Baylor 3:08.63.

HIGH JUMP 1. Shelby McEwen, Alabama, 7-6; 2. Darryl Sullivan, Tennessee, 7-5; 3. JuVaughn Harrison, LSU, 7-5; 4. Earnie Sears, Southern Cal, 7-3 3/4; 5. Keenon Laine, Georgia, 7-3 3/4; 6. Jordan Wesner, Memphis, 7-3 3/4; 7. Mayson Conner, Nebraska, 7-3 3/4; 8. Jhonny Victor, Florida, 7-2 1/2.

WEIGHT THROW 1. Payton Otterdahl, North Dakota State 79-1 1/4; 2. Adam Kelly, Princeton 76-8 1/2; 3. Denzel Dommentia, Georgia, 76-6 1/4; 4. AJ McFarland, Florida, 73-10 1/4; 5. Morgan Shigo, Penn State, 73-6; 6. Joseph Ellis, 73-5 1/4; 7. Thomas Mardal, Florida, 71-11 1/2; 8. David Lucas, Penn State, 71-4.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Jordan Scott, Virginia, 55-5; 2. Odaine Lewis, Texas Tech, 54-7 1/2; 3. Chengetayi Mapaya, TCU, 54-6; 4. Armani Wallace, Florida State, 54-2; 5. Clayton Brown, Florida, 53-10 1/4; 6. John Warren, Southern Miss, 53-8 1/2; 7. Tuomas Kaukolahti, California, 53-7 3/4; 8. O'Brien Wasome, Texas; 52-11 1/2.

HEPTATHLON 1. Harrison Williams, Stanford, 6,042; 2. Gabe Moore, Arkansas, 5,975; 3. Nick Guerrant, Michigan State, 5,944; 4. Jared Seay, Nebraska, 5,847; 5. Johannes Erm, Georgia, 5,817; 6. Ayden Owens, Southern Cal, 5,809; 7. Trent Nytes, Wisconsin, 5,746; 8. Aaron Booth, Kansas State, 5,719; 9. Derek Jacobus, Arkansas 5,666. 10. Gary Haasbroek, Texas-San Antonio, 5,601.

WOMEN

TEAM STANDINGS 1. Arkansas 62; 2. Southern Cal 51; 3. Oregon 32; 4. Ohio State 28; 5. New Mexico; 23; 6. Florida 21; 7. North Carolina A&T; 18; 7. South Carolina 18; 7. Alabama 18; 10. Texas A&M; 17; 11. Penn State 15; 12. Stanford 14; 12. Texas 14; 14. BYU 13; 15. Houston 12; 15. LSU 12; 15. Miami 12; 15. Texas Tech 12; 20. Georgia 11.

MILE 1. Julia Rizk, Ohio State 4:37.63; 2. Karisa Nelson, Samford, 4:38.24; 3. Millie Paladino, Providence, 4:38.44; 4. Taryn Rawlings, Portland, 4:38.47; 5. Carina Viljoen, Arkansas; 4:38.51; 6. Sarah Edwards, Virginia Tech;4:38.68;7. Katie Rainsberger, Washington, 4:39.05; 8. Sarah Fenny, Utah, 4:39.35

60 HURDLES 1. Chanel Brissett, Southern Cal, 7.90; 2. Kayla White, North Carolina A&T, 7.92; 3. Payton Chadwick, Arkansas, 7.97; 4. Naomi Taylor, Houston, 8.01. 5. Janeek Brown, Arkansas, 8.04; 6. Dior Hall, Southern Cal, 8.11; 7. Mecca McGlaston, 8.48.

400 1. Kaelin Roberts, Southern Cal, 51.50; 2. Aliyah Abrams, South Carolina, 52.27; 3. Kyra Constantine, Southern Cal, 52.32; 4. Alexis Holmes, Penn State, 52.37; 5. Lynna Irby, Georgia, 52.38; 6. Brianna Guillory, Iowa, 52.86; 7. Gabby Scott, Colorado, 53.19; 8. Sharika Barnett, Florida, 53.32.

60 1. Twanisha Terry, Southern Cal, 7.14; 2. Teahna Daniels, Texas, 7.19; 3. Ka'Tia Seymour, Florida State, 7.19; 4. Destiny Smith-Barnett, UNLV, 7.19; 5. Kortnei Johnson, LSU,7.21; 6. Kianna Gray, Kentucky, 7.25; 7. Sha'Carri Richardson, LSU, 7.27; 8. Kiara Parker, Arkansas, 7.32.

800 1. Duane Rivers, Penn State, 2:03.69; 2. Nia Akins, Penn, 2:03.74; 3. Rachel Pocratsky, Virginia Tech, 2:04.04; 4. Allie Wilson, Monmouth, 2:04.12; 5. Martha Bissah, Norfolk State, 2:04.48; 6. Susan Aneno, Connecticut, 2:05.86; 7. Kelsey Harris, Indiana, 2:06.99; 8. Jazmine Fray, Texas A&M, 2:07.55.

200 1. Kayla White, North Carolina A&T, 22.266; 2. Tamara Clark, Alabama, 22.99; 3. Payton Chadwick, Arkansas, 22.99; 4. Lane-Tava Thomas, Southern Cal, 23.06; 5. Anavia Battle, Ohio State, 23.07; 6. Kortnei Johnson, LSU, 23.20; 7. Kauren Rain Williams, Southern Cal, 23.22.

3000 1. Jessica Hull, Oregon, 9:01.14; 2. Taylor Werner, Arkansas, 9:01.75; 3. Weini Kelati, New Mexico, 9:02.44; 4. Allie Ostrander, Boise State, 9:04.76; 5. Erick Birk, BYU, 9:05.62; 6. Makena Morley, Colorado, 9:06.74; 7. Lauren Gregory, Arkansas, 9:08.00; 8. Hannah Steelman, Wofford, 9:08.79.

1600 RELAY 1. South Carolina 3:30.76; 2. Texas A&M 3:30.85; 3. Arkansas 3:30.86; 4. Georgia 3:31.09; 5. Florida 3:32.02; 6. Southern Cal 3:32.47; 7. Miami 3:32.62; 8. Kentucky 3:32.89.

HIGH JUMP 1. Zarriea Willis, Texas Tech, 6-1 1/2; 2. Quannecha Morrison, Bethune-Cookman, 6-1/2; 3. Loretta Blaut, Cincinnati, 6-1/2; 4. Sanaa Barnes, Villanova, 6-1/2; 5. Stephanie Ahrens, Nebraska-Omaha, 5-11 1/4; 7. Abigail O'Donoghue, LSU, 5-11 1/4; 7. Lillian Lowe, Arizona, 5-11 1/4; 8. Andrea Stapleton-Johnson, BYU, 5-11 1/4.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Yanis David, Florida, 46 1/2; 2. Chaquinn Cook, Oregon, 45-4 1/2; 3. Marie-Jose Ebwea-Excel, Kentucky, 44-6 3/4; 4. LaChyna Roe, Tennessee, 44-5 1/4; 5. Bria Matthews, Georgia Tech, 44-3 1/2; 6. Shardia Lawrence, Kansas State, 43-8; 7. Alonie Sutton, Tennessee, 43-5 3/4; 8. Chinne Okoronkow, Texas Tech, 42-11 3/4.

POLE VAULT 1. Alexis Jacobus, Arkansas, 15-1 1/2; 2. Bonnie Draxler, San Diego State, 14-11 1/2; 3. Victoria Hoggard, Arkansas, 14-7 1/2; 4. Desiree Freier, Arkansas, 14-7 1/2; 5. Bridge Guy, Virginia, 14-5 1/2; 6. Rachel Baxter, Virginia Tech, 14-5 1/2; 7. Natassja Campbell, Stephen F. Austin, 13-11 3/4; 8. Chinne Okoronkwo, Texas Tech, 13-11 3/4.

WEIGHT THROW 1. Sade Olatoye, Ohio State, 80-3; 2. Makenli Forrest, Louisville, 73-11 1/2; 3. Taylor Scaife, Houston, 73-10; 4. Erin Reese, Indiana State, 73-3 1/2; 5. Laulauga Tausaga, Iowa, 72-11 1/4; 6. Stamatia Scarvelis, Tennessee, 72-10 1/2; 7. Jordan McClendon,Missouri, 72-1/4; 8. Madi Malone, Auburn, 70-6 1/4.

Sports on 03/10/2019