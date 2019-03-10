No health risks found in air at dump fire

BELLA VISTA -- The most recent air testing done by the Arkansas National Guard showed nothing to indicate a potential risk to public health from chemicals spewed into the air from the underground fire burning at the dump site along Trafalgar Road, according the Arkansas Department of Health.

Air monitoring was done by the Guard's 61st Civil Support Team on Feb. 26-28 to establish a baseline before the start of remediation there, according to a Health Department news release.

The air was monitored for hydrogen sulfide, hydrogen cyanide, carbon monoxide, oxygen percentage and total volatile organic compounds, according to the release.

The state received results last week from the state Department of Environmental Quality's testing.

None of those air samples showed elevated concentrations of the chemicals, according to a news release. The compounds tested are potentially associated with landfill fires that contain construction debris, household waste or tires, according to the release.

That testing was done Feb. 10-12 at five sites near the dump.

The Environmental Quality Department continues to monitor the air at Fire Station No. 2 on Trafalgar Road and near Cooper Elementary School.

