100 years ago

March 10, 1919

• Maj. John R. Fordyce of Little Rock, engineer serving with the Mississippi-Warrior waterways administration, soon will begin a survey of the territory between Birmingham, Ala., and the Warrior river and prepare an estimate of the cost of terminals and of the railway contemplated to connect the city with the waterway, according to an announcement in the Manufacturers Record. Major Fordyce will be requested to make estimates of the cost of building an electric railroad and also of a steam railroad, so that sufficient data may be had to make proper choice, it is said. The work is to be undertaken immediately.

50 years ago

March 10, 1969

• James Cecil Duncan, 24, of 8400 Herrick Lane, was shot fatally about 2:35 p.m. Sunday in the yard of his father-in-law's home at 7203 Grace Street, the police reported. Detective Lt. G. F. Weeks said Wayne Salter, 29, of 2514 West Thirteenth St. had been charged with murder. ... Weeks said Duncan was separated from his wife, who was living with her father at the Grace Street address at the time of the shooting. Salter was doing some repair work on an automobile belonging to the father, Charles Mysliwiec, when Duncan came to Mysliwiec's residence, Weeks said. He said the shooting followed an argument and a fight between the two men.

25 years ago

March 10, 1994

• Thieves broke into the Arkansas Department of Revenue office at 801 Barrow Road and took the office safe Tuesday night. Little Rock police said an office clerk arriving for work noticed someone had broken into the building. The back door on the building's north side had been forced open with a prying tool and the safe was missing. The clerk told police she noticed a green 1975 Chevrolet parked in the alley behind the office about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The actions of two men in the car made her suspicious, and she recorded the vehicle's license plate number. Another witness told police he saw a man and woman walk out of the building's back door and get into a dark-green Chrysler between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

10 years ago

March 10, 2009

MENA -- Polk County sheriff's deputies early Monday shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man who barged into the jail and demanded the inmates be set free, authorities said. Christopher Allen Anderson, 23, of Mena showed up at the county jail about 12:30 a.m. with knives and a hatchet, authorities said. He demanded that a jailer leave her post and told her to release the inmates. Three deputies who were nearby filling out paperwork intervened, ordering an agitated Anderson to drop his weapons, the sheriff's office said. He refused, and deputies requested backup from a Mena officer armed with a Taser. Two blasts of electricity had no impact on Anderson, who then attempted to throw his hatchet at the officer, the sheriff's office said. That's when deputies opened fire, the sheriff's office said. Anderson was killed, and his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

