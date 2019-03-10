Police Beat

Police: Man shot in neighbors' feud

A few days after an argument with a neighbor, a Little Rock man decided to settle the matter Saturday by shooting him, an arrest report said.

Robert Lee Walker, 58, said his neighbor stole $300 from him earlier in the week, a Little Rock police officer said.

Walker told police that he intended to file a police report about the incident but never got around to it, so Saturday, "he decided today to take the matter into his own hands and shot his neighbor," the report said.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the neighbor was shot in his buttocks just before 11 a.m.

Officers arrested Walker at 2209 Valmar St.

Walker was being held without bail Saturday night in the Pulaski County jail. He faces charges of first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Hammer wielded in fight, police say

A Little Rock woman struck another woman in the head with a hammer during a fight, an arrest report said.

The report does not list the day the incident happened or what caused the altercation. It says 52-year-old Madelyn Guiden hit the woman.

Officers arrested Guiden early Saturday morning and took her to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained in lieu of bond Saturday night, facing a charge of first-degree battery.

LR woman arrested for 2nd time in week

A Little Rock woman was arrested Saturday for the second time in a week on the same offense, according to police reports.

Raven Evone Howard, 23, was arrested Saturday after police found her asleep behind the steering wheel of a car with a 1-year-old boy in the back seat, an arrest report said. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.185, the report said.

Howard was arrested in a similar incident Tuesday, police said.

In that instance, police said, she crashed her vehicle into a parked vehicle and fled the scene. She later admitted to police that she had been drinking and taking Xanax, the report said. Her son was in the back seat of her car in that incident, too, the report said.

Howard was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with no bail set. She faces charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, driving while intoxicated and drinking in public, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 03/10/2019