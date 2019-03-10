North Little Rock notebook

Report notes boost from sports visitors

Amateur sports events were an economic generator for the city in 2018, drawing more than 31,600 athletes from throughout the United States into the city during the year, according to the Convention and Visitors Bureau's 2018 annual report.

All sports visitors dined out while in town, 50 percent went shopping and 22 percent visited a museum or other attraction, according to the report.

Burns Park, the largest city park at 1,700 acres, boasts facilities for activities, including baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and golf. The park averages 70 sports events annually and has been host to state, regional and national championship tournaments over the years for several sports.

Last year, Burns Park was recognized as Public Park of the Year by Tennis Industry magazine in its annual "Champions of Tennis" awards.

"North Little Rock is the perfect stop for not just sports teams, but also leisure visitors," said Bob Major, the Convention and Visitors Bureau's president and chief executive officer. "We know from our research that people visiting North Little Rock love the dining and shopping, but also really appreciate the high level of customer service they experience while they're here."

Housing Authority to host tech camp

The city's Housing Authority will be host to STEAM Break Revolution on March 19-20, a free two-day camp for young people ages 11 to 17 in public-housing communities and households that receive Section 8 vouchers.

The inaugural event will explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with "engaging activities and a goal of deepening or spurring interest in those fields," according to a Housing Authority news release.

Transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Information and registration are available at nlrhaconnects.org or by emailing shanta.baro@nlrha.org.

The event is a partnership among the Public Housing Authority, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech, A STEAM Village of Kansas City and the STEAM Revolution, an Atlanta nonprofit, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

Magazine features park, city projects

The winter edition of North Little Rock Proud, a publication of Mayor Joe Smith's office, came out last week.

The issue highlights Sherman Park, provides updates on city projects under the sales-tax increase passed by voters in 2017, and recycling program information, among other features.

The publication's title comes from the tax campaign of the same name.

The first edition of the full-color magazine was published in May and mailed to about 35,000 households and businesses. Copies are also available for free at City Hall.

Chamber sets date for safety awards

The annual Public Safety Awards will be 11:30 a.m. April 9 at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel, the Chamber of Commerce announced last week.

The banquet will honor police, fire and emergency-services employees.

Tickets to the event are $25 each. More information is available by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at (501) 372-5959, or by emailing nlrchamber@nlrchamber.org.

