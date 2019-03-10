Tigers beat Vols in season finale

AUBURN, Ala. -- The Auburn Tigers saved their best for last, and so did Jared Harper.

Harper made four consecutive free throws over the final 31 seconds and two late three-pointers to help Auburn clinch an 84-80 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

The Tigers (22-9, 11-7 SEC) collected their fourth consecutive victory and biggest of the season in a packed Auburn Arena. It was Auburn's first victory over a Top 5 team since beating Arkansas in 1995.

"Everybody in the country recognizes that Tennessee is a Final Four team," said Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl, a former Tennessee head man. "Everybody in the country now recognizes that Auburn is capable of beating and, in fact, did beat a Final Four team."

The Volunteers (27-4, 15-3) could have clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season title with a win but now need No. 10 LSU to lose to Vanderbilt. They have never won back-to-back league crowns.

"A year ago, you think about it, we win the league with five losses," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "This year we only have three. You have to learn from this. Some of the mistakes we made today, we can't make. Not at this time of year."

The two teams shared the SEC regular-season title last year and Auburn spent six weeks ranked in the Top 10 before falling from the rankings.

Auburn relished the spoiler role this time. The Tigers will be the No. 5 SEC seed and receive a first-round bye in the league tournament.

Auburn's Samir Doughty grabbed the ball after Grant Williams' shot was blocked and made a three-pointer to beat the shot clock. Harper hit two free throws with 31 seconds left for an 80-74 cushion, and Jordan Bone's three-point attempt at the other end didn't fall.

Williams got the rebound and drew a flagrant 1 foul from Anfernee McLemore. Williams made two free throws with 23 seconds left and the Vols got another possession. Williams launched a quick basket off the inbounds play.

But Harper hit two more free throws with 20 seconds left for an 82-78 lead. He had sealed Tuesday night's 66-60 win at Alabama with two late drives to the basket.

"He just has had four great games," Pearl said. "In many ways, put the team on his back, accepting the responsibility of a quarterback to have to make plays. He's been exceptional."

In other SEC men's games Saturday, Tyler Herro scored 16 points and led a big second-half run that helped No. 6 Kentucky overcome Florida 66-57. Herro had six points during a 15-2 spree, hitting a couple of shots in the lane and adding two free throws, to give Kentucky a 54-42 advantage. The Wildcats capped the seven-minute burst by scoring 10 consecutive points. ... ... Tremont Waters had 14 points and eight assists as No. 10 LSU won the SEC regular-season title with an 80-59 victory over Vanderbilt in the Tigers' first game without suspended Coach Will Wade. Saban Lee scored 16 points to lead Vanderbilt, while Tanni Wetzell added 11. Chris Silva had 24 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina beat Georgia 66-46. This was his sixth SEC game with 22 or more points. ... Lamar Peters had 21 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 as Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M 92-81. Tyson Carter added 18 points for the Bulldogs. ... Breein Tyree scored 21 points, Devontae Shuler knocked down clutch baskets late and Mississippi defeated Missouri 73-68 to snap its three-game losing streak. Missouri had a shot to tie the game with fewer than 20 seconds left, but Rebels' forward Bruce Stevens stuffed Jordan Geist's layup attempt and guard Terence Davis knocked down a pair of free throws to secure an Ole Miss victory.

